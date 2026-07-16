Forgejo 16.0 Dev Platform Adds Granular Notifications and Better PR Reviews

The Forgejo project has released version 16.0 of its lightweight, self-hosted development platform for hosting Git repositories and collaborating on software projects.

A key addition is granular repository watch options. Users can now select notifications for issues, pull requests, releases, or any combination of these, rather than receiving all activity updates. Additionally, the notification backend has also been reworked.

Regarding repository migrations, the migration screen now displays the number of issues and pull requests transferred from the source repository as each batch progresses. By default, progress information appears for migrations with at least 45 items.

Pull request reviews include several improvements. Reviewers can now attach a single comment to multiple changed lines by holding Shift and selecting the desired range in the diff.

Forgejo has also redesigned the PRs commit list, giving it a cleaner layout that adapts better to different screen sizes. Although the new design is initially limited to PRs pages, the project plans to introduce it elsewhere where commit lists are displayed.

More importantly, Forgejo 16.0 addresses several long-standing problems with the placement of review comments. The updated implementation uses Git’s reverse blame functionality to track changes more reliably. Forgejo can now relocate comments when code moves and mark them as outdated if the associated line no longer exists.

Forgejo Actions, the platform’s integrated CI/CD system, now lets users manually prioritize individual workflow runs, with prioritized jobs placed ahead of ordinary queued runs.

The release also introduces Authorized Integrations, expanding the JWT-based authentication functionality added in Forgejo 15. External systems and local Forgejo Actions workflows can now authenticate API and Git operations through verified JSON Web Tokens rather than relying on static access tokens.

Additional Actions improvements include evaluating certain workflow conditions before sending jobs to a Forgejo Runner, reducing unnecessary execution. Plus, completed workflow runs, along with their logs and artifacts, can now be deleted via the web interface or HTTP API.

The API has also been expanded with new endpoints for retrieving complete workflow logs or logs for individual jobs. Artifacts can now be listed, downloaded, and deleted via the API, and a new endpoint allows individual workflow runs to be canceled.

On the Git side, it now checks incoming objects for inconsistencies, reducing the risk of repository corruption. Forgejo no longer installs Git’s example hook files in backend repositories and moves instance-wide hooks to a centralized location.

For more details, see the announcement. Administrators planning upgrades should review the release’s breaking changes before upgrading.

Finally, there is an important configuration change for container deployments that use reverse proxy authentication, as Forgejo container images will no longer implicitly trust every proxy address. In light of this, administrators using this authentication method must explicitly configure the addresses or networks from which trusted reverse proxy traffic originates.