OPNsense 26.7 Open-Source Firewall Released, Powered by FreeBSD 15.1

OPNsense 26.7 open-source firewall and routing platform brings FreeBSD 15.1, a reworked interface framework, Source NAT migration, and more.

OPNsense, an open-source, FreeBSD-based firewall and routing platform designed for both small and large network environments, has just announced its latest update, version 26.7 “Xenial Xenops”.

A key update is the redesigned Interface Assignments framework, which replaces the previous module while maintaining existing functionality.

While users may not see immediate functional changes, the new framework establishes the foundation for API-based network interface management in future releases.

Moreover, OPNsense 26.7 also continues the firewall architecture modernization that began in earlier releases, with the outbound NAT configuration now migrated to the newer Source NAT architecture.

Networking services receive several improvements, especially for KEA DHCP environments. Administrators can now configure Dynamic DNS (DDNS) and dynamic IPv6 prefix delegation.

On top of that, dynamic DNS now updates DNS records automatically when IP addresses change, and dynamic prefix delegation distributes changing IPv6 prefixes to downstream routers or segments.

Under the hood, OPNsense 26.7 moves to FreeBSD 15.1 as its operating system foundation.

For additional details, see the release announcement. The full changelog is here. Existing users can upgrade through the built-in update system, and new installation images are available on the official website.

Image credits: OPNsense