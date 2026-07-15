Firefox to Test a Two-Week Release Cycle Starting in September

Mozilla plans to release Firefox Desktop and Android every two weeks in an experiment beginning with Firefox 155 on September 1.

Mozilla plans to shorten Firefox’s release cycle, launching new major versions every two weeks as part of an experiment starting in September 2026.

This change will affect both Firefox Desktop and Firefox for Android. Currently, Mozilla releases a major version every four weeks, so the new schedule will double the release frequency.

The first affected version will be Firefox 155, now scheduled for release on September 1, 2026, instead of September 15.

According to Mozilla, the goal is to give completed work more frequent opportunities to reach users. A feature or improvement that misses one release window would therefore have to wait only another two weeks rather than an entire month.

The company also expects the shorter schedule to make the release process more predictable and reduce pressure around uplifts – the practice of moving a change from a later development branch into an earlier version so that it can ship sooner.

Importantly, Mozilla emphasizes that the two-week cadence does not require development to move twice as fast. Features that are not ready should not be rushed, and developers can still devote adequate time for testing and stabilization.

This approach should lead to smaller, more frequent Firefox releases. Ready fixes and improvements will reach users sooner, while larger features will continue development over multiple cycles.

For most users, the update process will remain unchanged. New versions will continue to arrive via Firefox’s automatic updater or Linux distribution repositories. The main difference will be a faster increase in version numbers.

Keep in mind that the move is not yet being presented as a permanent change. Mozilla describes it as an experiment and says it will carefully monitor how the new cadence performs in practice, making adjustments if necessary.

For additional details, see here.