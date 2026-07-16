FSearch Returns After a Three-Year Hiatus with Version 0.3

FSearch 0.3 lands nearly three years after the previous release, adding real-time filesystem monitoring, file previews, and smarter indexing.

FSearch, the fast file-search GTK-based utility for Linux inspired by Everything Search Engine on Windows, has released version 0.3, marking its first stable update in nearly three years. For reference, the previous FSearch 0.2.3 was released in August 2023.

The new 0.3 version is a major update, with the primary new feature being real-time filesystem monitoring, which has been one of the most requested enhancements.

Previously, FSearch relied on manual or scheduled database rescans to detect file changes. Version 0.3 enables continuous monitoring of indexed folders, so search results update almost immediately when the filesystem changes.

Although the option appears as a simple checkbox, according to devs, implementing it required extensive internal changes and a complete rewrite of FSearch’s database engine. Now, this new approach should reduce the necessity of frequent rescans and keep search results more accurate and current.

Version 0.3 also introduces per-folder indexing options. Settings such as rescan frequency, which previously applied to the entire database, can now be configured individually for each indexed location.

This is especially useful for users searching across different storage types. For example, a local SSD can be monitored continuously, while a slower external disk or network share can use a less frequent rescan schedule. Each folder can be managed according to its performance and availability.

Moreover, exclusion rules are now more flexible. Users can exclude files and folders using fixed patterns, wildcards, or regular expressions, making it easier to omit temporary directories, build artifacts, cache files, mounted locations, or other unwanted content from the search database.

FSearch’s rescan scheduling has also been improved. Scheduled updates are now based on absolute elapsed time, not just the time the application has been running.

Previously, a scheduled scan could be missed if FSearch was closed at the scheduled time, but in version 0.3, any overdue rescan starts when the application is reopened.

The application can now also detect when an indexed folder disappears and later becomes available again, and when such a location returns, FSearch can automatically detect and rescan it.

In addition to indexing improvements, this release adds a file-preview feature and support for displaying thumbnails as file icons. More image formats are recognized, and pressing Enter now opens the first result directly.

Other refinements include offline documentation, improved plural localization, enhanced application metadata, memory leak fixes, and the ability to open folders through D-Bus. An issue causing the application icon to be missing under Wayland has also been resolved.

FSearch 0.3 also introduces initial macOS compatibility, though the application remains primarily for Linux. Right-to-left text handling has been improved, and the icon for deleted filesystem entries has been restored.

Finally, to ensure users notice the new options, the update presents a one-time welcome dialog after the upgrade that highlights key additions and directs users to the new indexing controls.

For additional details, see the changelog.