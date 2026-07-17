FreeBSD Base System Is Now Free of GPL-Licensed Software

FreeBSD removes its last remaining GPL-licensed component from the base system and retires the now-empty GNU source subtree.

FreeBSD has reached a notable licensing milestone by removing the last remaining GPL-licensed software from its base system, completing a years-long effort to replace or retire GNU components shipped as part of the operating system itself.

The final step was to remove dialog , along with dpv , libdpv , and libfigpar . According to the FreeBSD review, dialog was the last GPL-licensed component in the base system.

FreeBSD’s installer migrated from dialog to the BSD-licensed bsddialog about four years ago. Dpv , the last in-tree user of dialog, had been excluded from the build for over two years. Following the removal of dialog , FreeBSD also retired the dedicated gnu/ directory from its source tree.

The commit describes the directory now as an “empty shell” after removing GNU diff and dialog . FreeBSD also deleted the remaining GNU-specific build files, tests, license files, and related infrastructure.

Of course, this does not mean FreeBSD users can no longer run GPL-licensed programs. Thousands of GPL applications remain available through FreeBSD’s ports and binary package repositories.

Instead, this milestone applies specifically to the FreeBSD base system, which includes the kernel, system libraries, command-line utilities, installer components, and administration tools distributed as the operating system.

Another important part of the transition was the retirement of GNU diff . FreeBSD kept GNU diff because its BSD implementation lacked a fully functional diff3 utility. Once the BSD diff3 was complete, developers removed the GNU version and the related build option.

And if you’re wondering why the FreeBSD project is making these decisions, here’s the reasoning behind them. One of the main points was the move of many GNU projects from GPLv2 to GPLv3.

FreeBSD generally avoids adding GPLv3-licensed software to its base system, largely because the license’s additional requirements do not align well with the project’s preference for permissive BSD-style licensing. Consequently, FreeBSD often had to continue shipping increasingly old GPLv2 releases or develop suitable replacements.

Therefore, replacing these aging components has enabled FreeBSD to adopt newer implementations while keeping the base system under licenses compatible with its broader goals. But describing FreeBSD itself as entirely “GPL-free” would be misleading. The accurate claim is that FreeBSD’s base system no longer contains GPL-licensed software.

The FreeBSD Ports Collection includes many GPL-licensed applications, such as desktop environments, compilers, development tools, multimedia applications, and server software. Users can continue to install these applications as usual.

This distinction is important because, as you probably know, the base system is maintained as a cohesive operating system by the FreeBSD Project, while ports and packages are optional third-party software installed separately.

Finally, for end users, this change is unlikely to have any impact. The removed components were already replaced or had not been included in standard builds for years. However, from a licensing and project maintenance perspective, this marks the conclusion of one of FreeBSD’s longest-running technical transitions.