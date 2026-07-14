System76 Launches Adder Pro Linux Laptop With OLED and RTX 5070

System76 has launched the new Adder Pro, a high-performance Linux laptop aimed at gamers, software developers, and content creators.

The new model is a substantial redesign of the company’s previous Adder WS. According to System76, it is two to three pounds lighter than its predecessor, bringing its base weight down to 3.37 pounds, or about 1.53 kg. That is unusually light for a laptop with this level of processor and graphics hardware.

At the center of the Adder Pro is a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 2560×1600 resolution, a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The glossy panel covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it suitable not only for gaming but also for video editing, digital art, and other color-sensitive creative work.

System76 also lists a peak response time of 1 ms, 500 nits of brightness, native 10-bit RGB color, and a claimed contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. As expected from an OLED panel, black pixels can switch off completely, producing deeper blacks and avoiding the backlight bleed commonly associated with conventional LCD screens.

System76 Adder Pro Linux Laptop

Powering the laptop is Intel’s Core Ultra 7 356H processor, which includes 16 cores divided between four performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and four low-power efficiency cores. It can boost to 4.7 GHz and provides up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

For graphics, buyers can choose between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 and an RTX 5070, both equipped with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. System76 says the laptop uses hybrid graphics, relying on the integrated GPU during lighter workloads and switching to the dedicated NVIDIA card when a game or another demanding application is launched.

The laptop can be configured with up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory. Storage uses an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot supporting drives up to 4TB, while a second upgradeable M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 slot offers room for additional storage.

Connectivity includes two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4, one also supporting Power Delivery, plus two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a full-sized HDMI output. With HDMI and the two USB-C display outputs, the Adder Pro can drive up to three external 4K monitors.

Wired and wireless networking are covered by Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6. Other equipment includes a 5MP camera with a physical privacy shutter, stereo speakers, a combined headphone and microphone jack, a multitouch touchpad, and a multicolor backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

System76 targets more than gaming with the new machine. The company highlights software compilation, game development with Godot and Unity, 3D work in Blender, digital art in Krita, video editing with DaVinci Resolve or Kdenlive, and streaming through OBS Studio using NVIDIA’s NVENC hardware encoder.

The chassis is made from a magnesium-aluminum alloy and measures 34.37 × 26.19 × 1.98 cm. Inside is a 60Wh battery, and the laptop ships with a 230W power adapter to meet the RTX graphics hardware requirements.

Of course, the defining feature remains its Linux-first design. Buyers can select System76’s own Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with the COSMIC Desktop or choose between the current Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and the newer Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. In all cases, the machine arrives ready to use as a Linux gaming, development, and creative workstation.

Pricing for the new System76 Adder Pro starts at $2,499. For orders and more details, check out the full specs on System76’s website. The announcement is here.