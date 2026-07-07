Windows Drops Under 60% in Global Desktop OS Share for the First Time in Years

StatCounter’s June 2026 report shows Linux at one of its strongest recent positions, while Windows falls to 56.55%.

Windows’ long-standing dominance of the desktop operating system market has taken a noticeable hit, according to StatCounter’s latest worldwide desktop OS market-share data.

In June 2026, StatCounter reported that Windows made up 56.55% of global desktop OS usage, dropping Microsoft’s share below 60%. This is a big change for an operating system that has shaped desktop computing for decades and usually led its competitors by a wide margin.

Linux, meanwhile, continues its gradual rise. StatCounter’s June 2026 data puts Linux at 4.39% worldwide, one of its strongest recent showings in the company’s desktop OS statistics. While still far behind Windows, the figure keeps Linux firmly above the symbolic 4% line, which only a few years ago would have looked highly optimistic for the desktop.

StatCounter’s June 2026 data puts Windows at 56.55% worldwide, while Linux reaches 4.39%.

Apple’s desktop platforms also remain a major part of the picture. StatCounter lists OS X at 11.89% and macOS at 4.48% for June 2026, meaning Apple’s combined desktop presence remains comfortably ahead of Linux in the global chart. Chrome OS follows with 1.21%.

Of course, StatCounter’s numbers should be read for what they are: web usage statistics, not a direct count of installed operating systems.

The company calculates its Global Stats from page views across websites using its tracking code, analyzing details such as browser, operating system, and screen resolution. In other words, the figures reflect measured web activity rather than the number of machines actually installed worldwide.

Still, this trend is worth noting. Windows is still the world’s most popular desktop operating system by a large margin, but dropping below 60% is a significant milestone. At the same time, Linux staying above 4% shows that open-source desktops are now a real part of the global market, not just a tiny fraction.

A few things may be helping Linux keep growing. The Steam Deck and better support for gaming on Linux have made it more visible to everyday users. Yes, it is still tough to compete on the desktop with Microsoft and Apple, but things are moving in a positive direction.

Distributions like Ubuntu, Arch, Fedora, Linux Mint, openSUSE, and others are also offering smoother desktop experiences. Plus, some people are frustrated with Windows 11’s hardware requirements, privacy concerns, and Microsoft’s push for more online services, which may be leading them to try other options.

So, what conclusion can we draw from all of this? The most accurate way to put it is that StatCounter data shows one clear thing: now, the market is less one-sided than before. And that is a good thing.