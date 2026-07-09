Vivaldi 8.1 Browser Released with Tab Behavior Improvements

Vivaldi 8.1 is now available for desktop users, focusing on bug fixes, tab refinements, and improvements to its distraction-free UI auto-hide feature.

Vivaldi Technologies has released Vivaldi 8.1 for desktop, as a small, focused update that improves the daily browsing experience by fixing bugs and refining existing functionality, particularly in response to recent user feedback. Here are the most important points to note.

Tab behavior has been improved. Vivaldi’s advanced tab management features, including tab stacks, tab tiling, follower tabs, and tab search, have been refined based on user feedback. With that said, users experiencing recent tab issues should see noticeable improvements in version 8.1.

Vivaldi 8.1 Web Browser

Another part of the updates concerns UI auto-hide. According to Vivaldi, the feature has been further polished in this release, making it more useful for users who prefer a cleaner, content-focused browsing layout.

Vivaldi 8.1 follows the much larger Vivaldi 8.0 update, which introduced a redesigned interface, new unified themes, and curated layout presets. That release also brought the new Unified frame, placing the browser’s toolbars on a single continuous surface instead of splitting them across stacked visual regions.

Beyond tabs and UI auto-hide, Vivaldi continues to ship with its broader set of built-in tools, including Mail, Calendar, Notes, Reading List, a to-do list, and a built-in tracker and ad blocker.

More details are available in the official release announcement.