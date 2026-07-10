Wine 11.13 Lands with Better X11 Keyboard Mapping and 22 Fixes

Wine 11.13 is now available with better pointer input handling, improved X11 keyboard scancode mapping, ARM64EC optimizations, and 22 bug fixes.

Wine 11.13 has been released as the latest version of the compatibility layer that allows Windows applications and games to run on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems. Here are the highlights.

Wine now provides enhanced support for input pointers and improved keyboard scancode mapping under X11, thus enabling more accurate translation of physical keyboard input when running Windows software in X11 sessions.

The release also features FFmpeg optimizations for ARM64EC, Microsoft’s hybrid application binary interface for Windows on ARM. This allows ARM64 code to operate alongside x64 components within the same process.

Additionally, Wine 11.13 resolves 22 bug reports affecting various games, productivity applications, installers, and Wine components.

Gaming fixes include resolving startup crashes in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Age of Mythology, and Tales of Zestiria. Requiem: Avenging Angel no longer displays a black screen during gameplay, and a camera issue in SuccubusHeaven has been fixed.

Several older Windows applications also benefit from this update. Wine 11.13 addresses crashes in Sony Acid Pro 7.0, Adobe Acrobat Pro 7, Acrobat Reader 7, and applications using Microsoft’s msvbvm60.dll Visual Basic runtime. Plus, the Office 2000 installer should now complete setup without crashing through msiexec .

Another fix addresses winecfg , where buttons were previously unclickable if the desktop DPI was set to a value other than 96.

The update also resolves issues with Wine’s virtual desktop mode. One fix allows Wine to create windows when the virtual desktop option is enabled, and another prevents Explorer from creating an extra desktop when launched with the /desktop=shell argument.

Finally, there are also fixes addressing broken Cyrillic text in WinBox, incorrect text rendering with ellipsis flags, Direct2D memory growth during sustained path rendering, setjmp and longjmp regressions on x86_64 ELF builds, and several unwind-related failures.

For additional details, visit the announcement. Wine 11.13’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page. Binary packages for various Linux distributions will be released through the project’s standard download channels.