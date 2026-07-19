Linux Mint and GNOME Calendar Clash Resurfaces Months Later

GNOME Calendar developer Hari Rana has publicly revisited a months-old dispute with Linux Mint, accusing the distribution of harming upstream projects by shipping outdated and modified software while continuing to use upstream branding and support links.

In a strongly worded blog post, Rana described Linux Mint as a “hostile distribution” and provided his account of a GitLab discussion that began back in September 2025 and was closed several months later.

The initial request concerned the GNOME Calendar packages distributed by Linux Mint. Rana said the upstream project no longer supported any of the versions held back by Mint and asked the distribution to remove or replace links pointing to GNOME Calendar, particularly its support links. Additionally, he also requested that Mint change the application’s icon and branding.

According to Rana, users of these older packages sometimes report problems directly to GNOME Calendar. Upstream developers then spend time investigating issues that may already be fixed in newer releases or may be caused by downstream patches and packaging decisions.

The branding request, however, made the dispute more complicated. Removing upstream support links from an unsupported package is a practical measure. Demanding that the application also receive a new name or icon raises a separate question about how freely licensed software may be modified and redistributed.

Linux Mint founder Clement Lefebvre explained during the discussion that Mint’s package versions are connected to the Ubuntu and Debian releases on which Linux Mint and LMDE are based. Removing Mint’s package would therefore not necessarily give users a newer GNOME Calendar version, as the same older release could still come from the underlying distribution.

Unfortunately, the conversation quickly became confrontational to the point where Lefebvre replied, “If you don’t care, then neither do we,” apparently referring to Rana’s dismissal of Mint’s downstream constraints.

Lately, Lefebvre closed the GitLab issue, arguing that upstream appeared to want tight control over how its software was distributed.

“Upstream wants tight control over the distribution of its software. This probably requires GNOME Calendar to move away from free licenses. Closing since this an upstream consideration.”

The practical solution would have been relatively simple: Linux Mint could replace the upstream support links with its own and make it clear that reports concerning its packaged version should first go through Mint’s support channels. That would reduce the burden on GNOME Calendar without requiring the application to be renamed.

Instead, the discussion ended with both sides talking past each other. Mint treated the request largely as an attempt to control redistribution, while Rana treated Mint’s resistance as proof that the distribution was exploiting upstream developers.

In any case, however, the underlying problem is real. Stable, long-term-support distros often continue to ship application releases long after upstream developers have stopped maintaining them. Users may not understand where responsibility for those builds lies, especially when the software still points them toward the original project.

For additional details, see the full discussion here.