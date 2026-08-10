Linux Mint 22.3 Gets New HWE ISOs Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0

Linux Mint has published its July 2026 development update, with the main topic being the availability of new Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs based on the Linux kernel 7.0, targeting users with newer hardware that benefits from a more recent kernel than the one in the standard installation media.

Beyond the refreshed ISOs, another notable change is a complete reworking of kernel management. The feature was removed from Update Manager and reimplemented in the System Administration tool, designed to work across both Linux Mint and LMDE.

Instead of focusing on individual kernel releases, the redesigned interface centers on kernel series, so users can choose which series to track and specify how many older kernels to keep installed.

Linux Mint previews new kernel manager.

Once a series is tracked, kernel updates continue to arrive through Update Manager as usual. Older kernels can then be cleaned up automatically by the system weekly. Users who need to reclaim disk space immediately can manually trigger a cleanup. A History view tracks which kernels were removed and when.

For known kernel series, Linux Mint can install the appropriate meta-packages to ensure future updates arrive. With custom series, the tool cannot manage this automatically and warns users that keeping those kernels updated is their responsibility.

There is also a protection mechanism for kernels that should never be removed automatically. Individual kernels can be marked as protected, making them exempt from scheduled cleanup operations.

On top of that, Linux Mint is adding a dedicated Environment Variables page to the System Administration tool. Variables set there will apply system-wide across all user sessions, including graphical and console environments.

Cinnamon is also receiving several improvements of its own. The desktop environment now supports Fcitx5 with full parity between Wayland and X11 sessions. When Fcitx5 is selected in Input Methods settings, Cinnamon no longer starts ibus-daemon and uses a separate internal handler.

Additionally, a new keyboard layout viewer is also being introduced. It replaces the discontinued gnome-kbd viewer and gives Cinnamon its own solution for displaying the currently selected keyboard layout.

Finally, according to the devs, they have also worked on panel behavior in fullscreen applications, as the interactions now feel more natural, allowing users to open other applets, click panel components, or close menus without the awkward behavior previously seen with fullscreen windows.

For more details, see Mint’s July newsletter.

Image credits: Linux Mint