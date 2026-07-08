Deepin 25.2 Released with Smarter File Search and Desktop Improvements

The Deepin team has released Deepin 25.2, the second update in the Deepin 25 series, for this China-developed, Debian-based Linux distro, known for its polished Deepin Desktop Environment.

Treeland, Deepin’s newer Wayland-based window compositor, received over 20 fixes for login and logout behavior, multitasking view, window management, focus switching, and other desktop scenarios. Coordination between Treeland, the taskbar, and desktop sessions has also been improved to provide a smoother daily experience.

Additionally, multi-monitor support has been enhanced as Treeland now offers improved cloning and extending of displays, supports different resolutions and scaling per monitor, and ensures proper operation of dynamic wallpapers, scheduled standby, suspend, and display power-off features.

Regarding file management and search, Deepin 25.2 introduces file indexing controls in File Manager’s advanced settings, enabling users to turn indexing on or off or refresh it. Indexing accelerates filename searches, while disabling it reduces background resource usage.

Deepin 25.2

More interestingly, the release introduces image content search. Once image text indexing is manually enabled, users can search local images by the text inside them, which can be useful for screenshots and scanned documents. File Manager and Global Search can also display matched image snippets and highlight search keywords.

Document search has been enhanced with Global Search, which can now retrieve files based on their body text, reducing reliance on exact filenames. On the DDE side, Deepin 25.2 adds per-window taskbar icons in split mode. Plus, display settings now support cross-screen splicing, enabling multiple physical monitors to function as a single continuous display area.

Moreover, update settings now include intelligent mirror source selection. The system can automatically choose an optimal mirror, while users retain the option to manually switch mirrors after speed testing. Additional DDE improvements address the launcher, taskbar, touchscreen operations, tray pop-ups, window focus, window switching, notifications, Control Center, network modules, and update lists.

Deepin 25.2 also updates the community Linux 6.6 and 6.18 kernel branches for AMD64, ARM64, and Loong64 architectures. Core system components, including Qt6, initramfs, ALSA, PipeWire, libvirt, OpenSSL, OpenSSH, curl, poppler, X.Org Server, Xwayland, and FFmpeg, have also been updated with multiple CVE fixes.

Several built-in applications received fixes too. Terminal improves command execution and theme handling, Archive Manager gets better archive processing and long filename extraction, and Mail improves account data migration to reduce re-login problems after upgrades. Multimedia apps such as Image Viewer, Album, Music, and Movie also receive display, interaction, and stability fixes.

Finally, Deepin 25.2 resolves a long list of bugs across Treeland, DDE, File Manager, Global Search, Samba sharing, Archive Manager, Mail, Album, Music, Movie, Image Viewer, Camera, Font Manager, and other system tools.

For additional details, see the announcement. If you opt for a fresh install, keep in mind that the installer requires at least 64GB of disk space. Additionally, since the distribution is a bit heavy, ensure that your hardware is fairly recent to take full advantage of its features and visuals.