Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 28, 2026 (July 6 – 12)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Debian 13.6, Proton 11.0, Wine 11.13, Plasma 6.6.6, COSMIC Desktop Frosted Glass effect, Linux Mint 23 will support Wayland, and more.

Welcome to Week 28 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 6 to 12.

Linux Distributions

This week brought only two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 27 of 2026 (June 29 – July 5), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Mageia 10, Kali Linux 2026.2, Microsoft Azure Linux 4.0, Ultramarine Linux 44, Parrot OS 7.3, Apple Container 1.0, KDE Plasma 6.7.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.2, VirtualBox 7.2.12, Immich 3.0, Wine 11.12, Linux Tops 2026 CVE Charts, WSL Gets Its Own Linux Container Runtime, KDE Plasma 6.8 Promises Smoother Animations, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!