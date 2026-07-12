Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 28, 2026 (July 6 – 12)

Welcome to Week 28 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 6 to 12.
Linux Distributions
This week brought only two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Debian 13.6 Released with 120 Security Fixes and 124 Stability Updates
- Deepin 25.2 Released with Smarter File Search and Desktop Improvements
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Proton 11.0 Released with Big Compatibility Boost for Linux Gaming
- Wine 11.13 Lands with Better X11 Keyboard Mapping and 22 Fixes
- KDE Plasma 6.6.6 Released as Final Bugfix Update in the 6.6 Series
- KDE Frameworks 6.28 Adds More Polish Under the Hood
- postmarketOS Brings Plasma 6.7 and Rust-Based USB Tooling to Linux Phones
- Orbitiny Desktop Pilot X Lands as Its Biggest Update Yet
- Vivaldi 8.1 Browser Released with Tab Behavior Improvements
- OpenSSH 10.4 Patches Multiple Security Issues in SSH, SCP, and SFTP
- Kdenlive 26.04.3 Released as the Final Maintenance Update in the Series
- DankMaterialShell 1.5 Adds Frame Mode for a More Polished Wayland Desktop
- GStreamer 1.28.5 Released with Security and Playback Fixes
- PeaZip 11.2 File Archiver Adds ZIM Archive Support
- FreeRDP 3.28 Released with Security Fixes, Revived iOS Client
- Fastfetch 2.66 System Information Tool Released with Better AMD GPU Detection
- Phosh 0.56 Linux Mobile Shell Adds New Top-Bar Load Meter
- Pangolin 1.20 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Adds New Resource Launcher
- Navidrome 0.63 Music Server & Streamer Adds Karaoke-Style Lyrics
- Wireshark 4.6.7 Packet Analyzer Fixes 12 Security Vulnerabilities
- Rust 1.97 Released with New Default Symbol Mangling Scheme
- TypeScript 7.0 Rewrites the Compiler in Go for Up to 12x Faster Builds
- PipeWire 1.6.8 Multimedia Framework Fixes JACK MIDI Race Affecting Ardour
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- COSMIC Desktop’s Big Visual Upgrade Is Finally Here
- Windows Drops Under 60% in Global Desktop OS Share for the First Time in Years
- TUXEDO OS Leaves Ubuntu Behind for a Debian Testing Base
- Linux Mint’s Next Release Will Fully Support Wayland in Cinnamon
- AerynOS Lands Versioned Repositories Phase 2 in Major July Update
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Adds Audio Capture to Screen Recordings
- 15-Year-Old Linux Kernel GhostLock Flaw Lets Local Users Gain Root
- Frame Gives FFmpeg a Modern GUI for Everyday Media Conversion
- Linux Now Runs on the Atari Jaguar, a 1993 Console With Just 2 MB of RAM
- OpenMandriva Says Former Contributor Sabotaged Its Repositories
- Chatto Chat App Is Now Open Source and Available to Self-Host
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 27 of 2026 (June 29 – July 5), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Mageia 10, Kali Linux 2026.2, Microsoft Azure Linux 4.0, Ultramarine Linux 44, Parrot OS 7.3, Apple Container 1.0, KDE Plasma 6.7.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.2, VirtualBox 7.2.12, Immich 3.0, Wine 11.12, Linux Tops 2026 CVE Charts, WSL Gets Its Own Linux Container Runtime, KDE Plasma 6.8 Promises Smoother Animations, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!