Apprise 1.12 Notification Tool Adds Nine Services, Now Supports More Than 150

Apprise, the open-source notification tool offering a unified alert interface across platforms, allowing scripts, applications, monitoring systems, and automation workflows to send notifications through services such as Telegram, Discord, Slack, Gotify, Amazon SNS, email, and many others, has released version 1.12.

The most notable change is the addition of nine notification services: Stackfield, Kook, PushWard, MailerSend, Notifyer, 800.com, SerwerSMS, SMSC, and Flowtriq.

Specifically for Flowtriq, the integration is intended for sending DDoS-related alerts, while the other additions further extend Apprise’s coverage across messaging, email delivery, push notifications, and SMS services. With these integrations in place, the project now supports more than 150 notification platforms.

Another notable addition is built-in HTML-to-Markdown conversion, which should make it easier to take notifications originally formatted as HTML and deliver them through services that expect or display Markdown more cleanly.

Moreover, Discord support now includes message templates and the ability to attach multiple files in a single message. Previously, workflows with multiple files required separate notifications or extra processing.

Email notifications now support RFC 2387 inline attachments, allowing images and other resources to be embedded directly within an email message instead of only as downloadable attachments. Plus, Microsoft Teams notifications now support user mentions.

Additional changes include improved token-parsing regular expressions, support for same-level indented URL entries in YAML configuration files, and enhancements to XMPP SASL authentication. The command-line tool now also offers more detailed debugging output for XMPP connections.

For security, Apprise now verifies SMTP TLS certificates when connecting via SMTPS or STARTTLS. The release also resolves Slack webhook identity handling, a OneSignal URL issue that could duplicate target prefixes after configuration reload, and adds support for specifying names on attachments retrieved over HTTP.

Finally, as part of service lifecycle maintenance, the Popcorn Notify integration has been removed because the service is no longer available.

For additional details, see the changelog.