Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 23, 2026 (June 1 – 7)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Linux Lite 8.0, KaOS 2026.06 RC, COSMIC 1.0.15, GNOME 50.2, Yay 12.6, XLibre Xserver 25.1.6, Ubuntu 26.10 to ship with GNOME 51, and more.

Welcome to Week 23 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 1 to 7.

Linux Distributions

This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 22 of 2026 (May 25 – 31), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Rocky Linux 10.2, AlmaLinux 10.2, MX Linux 25.2, AerynOS Gets Linux kernel 7.0, NVIDIA 610.43 Linux Driver, Rust 1.96, Wine 11.10, Bottles 64.0, KDE Linux Drops Zen Kernel and Removes AUR Usage, Flatpak’s Future May Leave Non-systemd Distros Behind, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!