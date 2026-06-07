Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 23, 2026 (June 1 – 7)

Welcome to Week 23 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 1 to 7.
Linux Distributions
This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Linux Lite 8.0 Released with Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base
- Arch Linux June ISO Is Out with Fresh Kernel and Core Updates
- KaOS Takes Final Init Step Away from systemd with Dinit RC ISO
- Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Brings Linux Kernel 7.0 and New Encryption
- Tails 7.8.1 Emergency Release Fixes Serious Linux Kernel Flaw
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.15 Fixes Gaming, Tray Icons, and Bluetooth Issues
- GNOME 50.2 Released with Shell, Mutter, and Nautilus Fixes
- KDE Gear 26.04.2 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New
- Kdenlive 26.04.2 Released with Long-Awaited Windows Export Fix
- LibreOffice 26.2.4 Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes
- Hyprland 0.55.3 Rolls Out with a Long List of Stability Fixes
- Vim Classic 8.3 Debuts as an AI-Free Vim Fork
- Yay 12.6 AUR Helper Lands After Six Months with Smarter Search
- Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tools Debuts with First-Boot Setup Profiles
- XLibre Marks Its First Anniversary With Stable 25.1 Xserver Release
- X.Org Is Still Alive and Just Patched Nine Security Flaws
- Steam June Client Update Fixes Linux Input and Controller Issues
- HandBrake 1.11.2 Video Transcoder Fixes x265 Crash
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.15 Brings Debian 13 Base and Security Fixes
- Ardour 9.7 DAW Released with Better MIDI Editing
- Fastfetch 2.64 System Information Tool Adds Hardware Video Codec Detection
- Transmission 4.1.2 BitTorrent Client Fixes Over 20 Bugs
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Ubuntu 26.10 to Ship with GNOME 51 and Big Desktop Plans
- COSMIC Desktop’s Big Visual Upgrade Moves Closer to Release
- Microsoft Opens the Door to Azure Linux 4.0 Testing
- Microsoft Brings Linux-Like Coreutils Natively to Windows
- Linux Falls Hard on Steam After Record 5% Milestone
- Arch Linux 2026 Leadership Election Keeps Polyak in Charge
- New HTTP/2 Bomb DoS Attack Hits Nginx, Apache, IIS, Envoy, and Pingora
- Rsync 3.4.3 Regressions Trigger Debate Over AI-Assisted Code
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Gets More Polish Ahead of Release
- Rust May Limit AI-Generated Work in Its Core Repository
- Ladybird Browser Closes Public Pull Requests Ahead of First Alpha
- Red Hat npm Packages Compromised in Supply Chain Attack
- 86Box 6.0 Brings Big Update to the Retro x86 Emulator
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 22 of 2026 (May 25 – 31), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Rocky Linux 10.2, AlmaLinux 10.2, MX Linux 25.2, AerynOS Gets Linux kernel 7.0, NVIDIA 610.43 Linux Driver, Rust 1.96, Wine 11.10, Bottles 64.0, KDE Linux Drops Zen Kernel and Removes AUR Usage, Flatpak’s Future May Leave Non-systemd Distros Behind, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!