Steam June Client Update Fixes Linux Input and Controller Issues

Valve’s latest Steam Client update adds a Linux workaround for Steam Controller gamepad emulation and fixes several input-related issues.

Valve has released the June Steam Client update, which mainly addresses issues with Steam Controller support, Steam Input, Remote Play, downloads, and networking reliability.

The update is rolling out automatically and introduces several improvements to Valve’s controller experience, including a Linux-specific Steam Input workaround for Steam Controllers.

A key change is a workaround for a Linux issue where gamepad emulation could fail with Steam Controllers. Moreover, Steam Input now supports dimming the Steam Controller’s LED, in line with a related firmware update. Valve has also reverted recent trackpad momentum tracking changes that introduced a deadzone around the trackpad edges.

The Steam Controller firmware update addresses a potential charging issue, adds LED dimming support via Steam settings, and reduces internal deadzoning in the lower trigger range.

Regarding Remote Play, the update resolves doubled input when the Steam Controller is connected through a puck, eliminating duplicate commands during streaming sessions.

The update also addresses a download-related bug that may have impacted performance on certain networks. SteamNetworkingSockets receives a reliability fix that addresses a bug causing connections to drop with the “stop_waiting past sentinel gap” error.

On Steam Deck, the update improves the pair controller screen layout and resolves an issue where joystick LEDs did not function correctly on some Lenovo Legion Go devices.

For more details, see the release notes. As usual, the Steam Client update will be downloaded automatically.