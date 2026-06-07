Hyprland 0.55.3 Rolls Out with a Long List of Stability Fixes

Hyprland 0.55.3 backports fixes from main to the 0.55 branch, covering config reloads, rendering, monitors, XWayland, and more.

Hyprland 0.55.3 is now available as the third patch update in the 0.55 series, bringing another round of fixes to the Wayland compositor and tiling window manager.

An important addition is the new hyprctl config full-reload command, which enables a full configuration reload and extends the existing runtime configuration workflow.

The update also resolves VRR not applying after runtime configuration changes. Monitor handling improvements include fixes for monitor re-enabling on hotplug when DPMS is off, refreshed splash textures on reload, retries for transient mode selection failures, and correct movement of floating windows during layout changes.

Rendering improvements include fixes for ignored cursor:zoom_rigid behavior with detached cameras, screenshader issues with FP16, minor shader problems, failed GL fence sync release handling, and invalidation clear behavior on empty damage.

Compositor fixes address rendering of unfocused subsurfaces, incorrect scale application after workspace rules, stale fullscreen state handling, popup repositioning artifacts, and file descriptor leaks. Plus, window focus behavior now prefers same-workspace windows when selecting by direction and allows focus while held to non-OR X11 windows.

Moreover, XWayland now correctly compares ICCCM synthetic events, and layer surfaces are notified of scale changes. Fractional-scale protocol handling tracks scale status and sends scale values promptly when available. Need to mention too that the xdg-decoration protocol is now at revision 2.

Several corrections improve Hyprland’s Lua configuration path. The release enhances error handling with Lua require, improves Lua configuration error reporting, adds a missing notification text field, requires timeout, and corrects Jeremy generating a Hyprlang file instead of a Lua configuration file by default.

Additional fixes include a guard in the master layout’s remove logic, resetting floating offset after drag operations, corrected focus-on-input behavior in the scrolling layout, caching G and A swizzle channels for textures, and improved screen shader refresh frame scheduling.

For additional details, see the changelog.