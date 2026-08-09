Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 32, 2026 (August 3 – 9)

Welcome to Week 32 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 3 to 9.
Linux Distributions
This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- CachyOS August 2026 Release Rewrites Shelly in Zig, Prepares Server Edition
- DietPi 10.6 Adds Support for Orange Pi 4 Pro, Zero 3W, and New Odroid Boards
- Tails 7.10.1 Emergency Release Fixes Critical Kernel and Expat Flaws
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- KDE Plasma 6.7.4 Released with KWin, Discover, and Login Manager Fixes
- IceWM 4.1 Released with New Window Focus Control
- GNOME 50.4 Brings GDM Security Fixes and Better Display Handling
- Hyprland 0.56.2 Fixes Fullscreen Behavior and Screen Sharing
- Wine 11.15 Released with ARM64EC and Local NTLM Support
- Mesa 26.2 Graphics Stack Released with Vulkan and OpenGL Driver Improvements
- GStreamer 1.28.6 Adds H.266 MP4 Muxing and FFmpeg 9.0 Support
- FFmpeg 9.0 Released with Animated WebP Decoding and New Hardware Acceleration
- NVIDIA 610.57 Linux Driver Lands with Dozens of Vulkan, Gaming, and Kernel Fixes
- Rust-Based uutils Coreutils 0.10 Reaches 93.5% GNU Compatibility
- ClamAV 1.5.4 Open-Source Antivirus Fixes Eight Security Vulnerabilities
- Calibre 9.13 E-Book Manager Arrives with a Batch of Bug Fixes
- Rhythmbox 3.5 Music Player Arrives After Nearly a Decade in the 3.4 Series
- Polychromatic 0.9.8 OpenRazer Front-End Improves Brightness Controls
- Fastfetch 2.67 System Information Tool Adds New Interactive Configuration Generator
- Bottles 65 Released with Over 100 Changes for Windows Apps on Linux
- Uptime Kuma 2.5 Adds NTP Monitoring and Rootless Docker Support
- OpenVPN 2.7.6 Released with Security Fixes for Windows and mbedTLS
- RawTherapee 5.13 Switches to Rec. 2020 by Default, Improves HiDPI Support
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- 18-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability Enables Root Access and Container Escape
- Transmission BitTorrent Client Forked as ReTransmission After Maintainer Disagreement
- KDE Linux Nears Beta with New Java and DOS App Support
- Google Chrome Quietly Arrives on ARM64 Linux
- Rust Adopts Official Policy for AI-Generated Contributions
- Proxmox VE Officially Expands Beyond x86 With Arm64 Support
- HWall Is a Promising New Hardware Monitor Built Specifically for Linux
- Nixpkgs Core Team Dissolves, Leaving Governance Duties Without a Direct Owner
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Improves Remote Desktop Performance
- Decimen Lets You Send Files Through Light, Not a Network
- NVIDIA Becomes a Premier Sponsor of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service
- Pandoc Celebrates 20 Years as the Universal Document Converter
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 31 of 2026 (July 27 – August 2), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Arch Linux August ISO, AerynOS 2026.08, COSMIC Desktop 1.5, Shotcut 26.7, GNU Nano 9.2, Woodpecker CI 3.17, Komodo 2.3, Xen 4.22, Immich 3.1, Linux Desktop Market Share Surpasses 10% in North America, Arch Linux Disables AUR Package Adoption Amid Malicious Takeovers, NetBSD 11.0 Brings RISC-V Support, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!
2 Comments
Mr. Borisov, thank you for all the news on this website. Everything is up-to-date and clear.
Thank you for your kind words, Josef. I try to do my best.