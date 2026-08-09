Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 32, 2026 (August 3 – 9)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: CachyOS August 2026, DietPi 10.6, KDE Plasma 6.7.4, IceWM 4.1, Wine 11.15, Mesa 26.2, KDE Linux nears Beta, and more.

Welcome to Week 32 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 3 to 9.

Linux Distributions

This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 31 of 2026 (July 27 – August 2), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Arch Linux August ISO, AerynOS 2026.08, COSMIC Desktop 1.5, Shotcut 26.7, GNU Nano 9.2, Woodpecker CI 3.17, Komodo 2.3, Xen 4.22, Immich 3.1, Linux Desktop Market Share Surpasses 10% in North America, Arch Linux Disables AUR Package Adoption Amid Malicious Takeovers, NetBSD 11.0 Brings RISC-V Support, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!