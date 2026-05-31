Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 22, 2026 (May 25 – 31)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Rocky Linux 10.2, MX Linux 25.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14, NVIDIA 610.43, Rust 1.96, Flatpak’s future may leave non-systemd distros behind, and more.

Welcome to Week 22 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 25 to 31.

Linux Distributions

This week brought six updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 21 of 2026 (May 18 – 24), you can catch up here, where you’ll find RHEL 10.2, Nitrux 6.1, GNOME Commander 2.0, Firefox 151, Vivaldi Browser 8.0, WordPress 7.0, Valkey 9.1, ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4, Agama Installer 21, Microsoft Azure Linux 4, Kitty 0.47, Firefox Is Getting a New Look Later This Year, Open-Source z386 Brings Intel 80386 Microcode Back to Life, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!