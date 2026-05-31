Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 22, 2026 (May 25 – 31)

Welcome to Week 22 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 25 to 31.
Linux Distributions
This week brought six updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Rocky Linux 9.8 Released for Enterprise Linux 9 Users
- Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Updated Enterprise Linux Stack
- AlmaLinux 10.2 Released with i686 Packages and Btrfs Boot Support
- MX Linux 25.2 Released with Linux 7.0 AHS Kernel
- AerynOS Gets Linux 7.0, COSMIC 1.0.13, and KDE Plasma 6.6.5
- NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Arrives with GNOME 50, Plasma 6.6, and Linux 6.18
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14 Adds External Monitor Brightness Control
- NVIDIA 610.43 Linux Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements
- Rust 1.96 Introduces New Copy-Friendly Range Types
- Wine 11.10 Released with Bundled VKD3D 2.0
- MariaDB 12.3 LTS Debuts with Support Until June 2029
- AV2 Open-Source Video Codec Reaches Its First 1.0 Release
- Bottles 64.0 Adds ntsync Support for Running Windows Apps on Linux
- Fwupd 2.1.4 Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and B70 Support
- Steam Client Gets Third Update in May With Runtime Change
- Krita 6.0.2 Released as Qt 6 Build, 5.3.2 Remains Production Choice
- Labwc 0.20 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.20 Support
- Sway 1.12 Wayland Compositor Released with HDR10 and Window Capture
- PipeWire 1.6.6 Multimedia Framework Fixes Snap Client Audio Issue
- KernelScript 0.1 Debuts as a New Language for eBPF Development
- AppGrid 1.8 KDE Plasma Launcher Adds Smarter Search
- Woodpecker CI 3.15 Released with Smarter Pipeline Dependencies
- Proxmox Datacenter Manager 1.1 Adds Automated Host Installations
- Rust Coreutils 0.9 Released with Security and Performance Improvements
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Released with Linux Kernel Security Fixes
- Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Improves EPUB Page Counting
- Zen Browser 1.20 Adds Boosts for Per-Site Web Customization
- PeerTube 8.2 Video Platform Adds Channel Ownership Transfers
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- California Bill Adds Open-Source Carve-Out to Age Verification Rules
- CIFSwitch Vulnerability Exposes Some Linux Distros to Local Root Access
- KDE Linux Drops Zen Kernel and Removes AUR Usage in Security Push
- Flatpak’s Future May Leave Non-systemd Distros Behind
- Flathub Now Rejects AI-Assisted Apps and Submissions
- GNOME Circle Adopts AI Policy and Stops New App Submissions
- QEMU May Relax Its Ban on AI-Generated Contributions
- Plasma 6.7 Takes Shape Ahead of Its June 16 Release
- IBM and Red Hat Launch $5B Open Source Security Project
- Ubuntu Gets Workshop for Reproducible Development Environment
- LibreOffice Outlines New Web and Mobile Strategy
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 21 of 2026 (May 18 – 24), you can catch up here, where you’ll find RHEL 10.2, Nitrux 6.1, GNOME Commander 2.0, Firefox 151, Vivaldi Browser 8.0, WordPress 7.0, Valkey 9.1, ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4, Agama Installer 21, Microsoft Azure Linux 4, Kitty 0.47, Firefox Is Getting a New Look Later This Year, Open-Source z386 Brings Intel 80386 Microcode Back to Life, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!
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