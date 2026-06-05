LibreOffice 26.2.4 Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation releases LibreOffice 26.2.4 with stability fixes for Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Base, and desktop integration.

The Document Foundation has announced LibreOffice 26.2.4, the fourth maintenance update to the 26.2 series introduced in early February, now available for download for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Writer users will benefit from several compatibility fixes as LibreOffice 26.2.4 resolves a DOCX export issue that could cause documents to freeze or crash in Microsoft Word, corrects checked checkboxes displaying as empty squares on Linux, and fixes table name collisions that could disrupt linked chart data sources.

The update also addresses issues with XHTML saving, HTML import, and EMF/OOXML handling. Fixes include invalid heading IDs in exported XHTML, incorrect rendering of unordered lists after ordered lists, and changes in size for pasted charts or OriginPro images after saving.

Calc receives fixes, including improved ODS file opening speed, correct width handling for scaled images from XLSX files, resolution of disappearing autofilters in rows with merged cells, restored row grouping on row 1, and a fix for a spell-check crash under specific UI options.

For Impress and Draw, LibreOffice 26.2.4 fixes a crash upon pasting tables copied from ChatGPT, resolves an animated PNG error that produced an “Image filter not found” message, and corrects connector arrowhead sizing and dimension line dialog previews.

On the UI side, there are several desktop-related corrections, including a fix for the signature line icon in dark themes on KDE Plasma, notebookbar separators in dark mode with KF5/KF6, and a File Properties dialog issue where long filenames or paths caused excessive window expansion.

LibreOffice Base also receives an update with a fix for a hang when converting a text box to a list box in a form, and addresses a Windows 11 issue where Skia Vulkan rendering on the Intel Iris Xe GPU caused a blank black window.

On top of that, LibreOffice 26.2.4 corrects alphabetical index sorting in localized versions, fixes underline rendering in justified mixed RTL/LTR script text, and improves Syriac justification involving kashida insertion.

Finally, the release includes several OSS-Fuzz-related fixes, such as integer overflow, out-of-memory, timeout, unnecessary dereference, and null-dereference issues. These form part of ongoing hardening efforts rather than user-facing changes.

For a full rundown of everything that’s been fixed in LibreOffice 26.2.4, check out the release notes for the RC1 and RC2 versions. The official announcement is here.

The next update, 26.2.5, is scheduled for mid-July. LibreOffice 26.2 will be supported through November 30, 2026, after which it’ll reach end of life for that release series.

The Document Foundation recommends LibreOffice 26.2.4 for users of the latest branch. Users on LibreOffice 25.8 should note that support ends in a week, on June 12, after which security updates will no longer be provided.