COSMIC Desktop 1.0.15 Fixes Gaming, Tray Icons, and Bluetooth Issues

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.15 has been released as another maintenance update for System76’s Rust-based desktop environment, bringing fixes across the compositor, applets, file manager, settings, screenshot tool, software store, and terminal.

The new version follows COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14 and includes translation and dependency updates across multiple COSMIC components, along with fixes affecting everyday use.

COSMIC Applets now fix more missing tray icons, including Dropbox. The Bluetooth applet no longer reports Bluetooth as off when a device is connected. The battery applet received a fix for a panic, and the VPN list now skips unsaved connections.

The compositor, cosmic-comp, receives several fixes noticeable for gaming and fullscreen use. COSMIC now implements the pointer constraints protocol, addressing cursor issues in video games. It also supports multiple fullscreen windows per workspace, fixing problems with Steam Big Picture Mode.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.15

Session lock behavior has been improved as well, with COSMIC now allowing layout switching and brightness or volume control hotkeys while the session is locked. The compositor also follows focus after Alt+Tab to another output and adds a configuration option for xdg activation behavior.

COSMIC Files receives fixes for Wayland context menu item highlighting and improved MIME app detection. COSMIC Settings fixes missing and incorrect app associations in default apps. Plus, COSMIC Screenshot addresses a bug where screenshots were not saved to the selected directory in interactive mode.

On top of that, the COSMIC Store now allows opening RPM files, expanding the types of local package files it can handle. COSMIC Player adds playback speed configuration. COSMIC OSD fixes brightness on-screen display behavior.

COSMIC Terminal now includes an option to open new windows in the current directory. In addition, it supports more named keys for keyboard shortcuts, fixes scrolling in some programs, avoids unnecessary text shaping at startup, increases the default scroll history to 100,000 lines, and fixes the Ctrl+Shift+_ mapping.

Other changes include a libcosmic fix for keyboard shortcut matching with layout variants such as Dvorak. One COSMIC Launcher optimization reuses loaded fonts in the SVG renderer. Wayland context menu highlight fixes appear inside COSMIC Edit and COSMIC Terminal.

For additional details, see the changelog.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.15 packages are expected to arrive in the repositories of rolling-release distros such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CachyOS, and others shortly. Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS users already have it available as an update.