XLibre Marks Its First Anniversary With Stable 25.1 Xserver Release

XLibre celebrates its first anniversary with the stable 25.1 Xserver series, new features, distro adoption, and security fixes.

XLibre marked its first anniversary by releasing XLibre Xserver 25.1.6, declaring the 25.1 series stable and including security fixes from the X.Org Server.

Forked from X.Org Server in June, 2025, the project is led by a core team including founder Enrico Weigelt. After one year, XLibre reports over 50 unique contributors, more than 3,600 commits to the master branch, and 30 releases across the 25.0 and 25.1 series. In the announcement sent to our editorial email, Weigelt said:

“Since today is our 1st anniversary, we’re releasing the XLibre Xserver version 25.1.6, and as almost half a year has passed, we declare our 25.1 series stable.”

The stable 25.1 series incorporates work inherited from X.Org Server, including unreleased changes from its development branch, alongside ongoing XLibre-specific development.

Main features include TearFree modesetting enabled by default, optional atomic modesetting, support for NVIDIA 340, 390, 470, 570, and newer proprietary drivers, and the Xnamespace extension for separating X clients.

The release also adds seat management support through seatd and systemd-logind, includes Xfbdev as a generic framebuffer X server for Linux, and offers CI builds for BSD systems, Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

With the anniversary release, the project also issued XLibre Xserver 25.0.0.24 and 25.1.6 to address several recently disclosed X.Org Server vulnerabilities, as users are advised to update as soon as possible.

If you’re wondering how widespread display servers have become over the past year, according to XLibre, 11 distributions now use it as their default X11 server, including Artix Linux, GhostBSD, OpenMandriva, and Vendefoul Wolf.

On top of that, the project lists community-maintained third-party packages for over 35 distributions and related systems, including Arch Linux, Debian, Fedora, DragonFly BSD, FreeBSD, Gentoo, GNU Guix, Linux Mint, MX Linux, RHEL, Slackware, Ubuntu, and Void Linux.

Finally, the team plans another feature release later this month. Future work shall include additional HDR prototyping and new functionality, such as runtime configuration for the Xnamespace extension.

For additional details on all the changes in 25.1, see here or visit the announcement.