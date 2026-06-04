Arch Linux 2026 Leadership Election Keeps Polyak in Charge

Levente “anthraxx” Polyak has been re-elected as Arch Linux Project Lead for another two-year term after the 2026 leadership election.

Arch Linux has announced the results of its 2026 Project Leader election, confirming that Levente “anthraxx” Polyak has been re-elected for another two-year term, effectively repeating the events of two years ago.

The election included a discussion period on Arch Linux’s internal mailing lists, followed by a vote between two candidates. The Project Leader is elected for a two-year term under Arch Linux’s rules.

A little more about the role itself. The Arch Project Leader holds a key management role but does not serve as a corporate-style CEO. The position guarantees progress when formal decisions are required.

Responsibilities include making final decisions when consensus is not possible, leading the community, enforcing the Code of Conduct, administering financial matters related to Software in the Public Interest, and overseeing broader project management.

For reference, Polyak’s name now appears alongside Arch Linux founder Judd Vinet and former project leader Aaron Griffin in the project’s copyright notice. His re-election keeps that continuity in place for another two-year term.

The official announcement is here, and the rules for choosing a leader are on the Arch Wiki.