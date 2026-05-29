Wine 11.10 Released with Bundled VKD3D 2.0

Wine 11.10 is out with VKD3D 2.0, rewritten XPath support without libxml2, VBScript improvements, and 17 bug fixes.

Wine 11.10 has been released as the latest version of the compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems.

The main change in this release is the upgrade of the bundled VKD3D library to version 2.0. VKD3D is Wine’s Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation layer, used by Windows games and applications that rely on Microsoft’s Direct3D 12 graphics API.

Wine 11.10 also reimplements XPath support without libxml2, and the VBScript compatibility has been improved. Additionally, this update fixes 17 bugs. The list includes fixes for IrfanView, where users could not select a TWAIN source, and Git for Windows, which could work or crash depending on how it was invoked.

Several application installer issues were also addressed. These include the Kodak EasyShare installer failing to populate its country list, the Family Tree Maker 2017 installer failing after numerous console messages, and the Foxit PhantomPDF Business 10.0 installer reporting a printer installation failure.

On top of that, the release ships fixes for Vocaloid 6, which previously did not run, and Photolemur 3, where the opening screen displayed tofu characters between letters, and the application could crash when using the Settings / Language menu.

On the gaming side, Wine 11.10 fixes missing video sound in Star Wars Racer, a rendering failure in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic when framebuffer effects were active, and a crash in Age of Empires III: The Asian Dynasties during the opening cinematics.

Other fixes include improved handling of desktop files generated by Wine, which previously did not conform to the Desktop Entry Specification, and changes to Windows taskbar progress APIs and AppUserModelID functions.

Finally, the release resolves a regression where TrackChecker-x64.exe could hang at 100% CPU on startup since Wine 11.7.

For additional details, visit the announcement. Wine 11.10’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page. Binary packages for supported Linux distributions will be provided through the project’s download repositories.