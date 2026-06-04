KDE Gear 26.04.2 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE Gear 26.04.2 arrives as a maintenance update with fixes for Dolphin, Kate, Kdenlive, KDE Connect, NeoChat, Tokodon, and more.

KDE Gear 26.04.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the KDE Gear 26.04 application series. As usual with point releases in the Gear series, this is not a feature-heavy update but focuses on fixing issues. Here are the most important ones.

Akregator received a correction for a startup hang on ARM64 systems. Skanlite also receives an important fix through KSaneCore, resolving a crash that could occur when the scanning application started. Koko, KDE’s image viewer, fixes an issue where the “Move to Trash” action could override delete actions from the image editor.

Dolphin, KDE’s file manager, fixes an issue in the right-view close path, prevents dangling pointer access in SettingsDataSource, and adds pressedChanged support to KItemListWidget.

Kate text editor now handles relative file URLs with line references correctly, invokes Git with the proper working directory, and hides view-space buttons when no tabs or navigation bar are present.

Kdenlive video editor fixes cases where clips were not inserted into the timeline during vertical bin drag operations, restores transcoding from clip properties, and enforces even-numbered render width and height.

The release also adjusts render profile audio quality handling, fixes unwanted backup prompts when opening projects, corrects missing and remote clip detection, and addresses timeline preview invalidation.

Additional fixes cover color clip selection, native path display in the render widget, welcome dialog layout under tiling compositors, animation-related crashes, and several macOS and build issues.

KDE Connect receives two fixes. One addresses virtual screen size handling on high-DPI displays, the other handles an SMS case where a phone advertises a conversation lacking messages.

NeoChat, KDE’s Matrix client, fixes crashes in ThreadModel, a crash when viewing a space home page, and another crash related to repeated SSSSHandler errors. Tokodon, KDE’s Mastodon client, improves previewing news links from the Explore page, fixes the “Include public posts in search results” setting, adjusts behavior when attachments fail to load, and cleans up several placeholder and account-action cases.

The KDE PIM stack also gets many internal updates tied to the move of KMime to KDE Frameworks. The affected components include Akonadi-related libraries and tools, KMail, KOrganizer, Merkuro, Kleopatra, libksieve, messagelib, mimetreeparser, and others.

Finally, Konsole fixes a copy command issue that caused the terminal to scroll to the bottom.

For more details, see the official announcement. KDE Gear 26.04.2 tarballs are available on the source info page for manual compilation, and the full changelog provides additional details on the update.

Most KDE Gear 26.04.2 apps will soon be available on Flathub and Snap Store. Rolling release distributions can expect the app collection to be added to their respective distros’ repositories in the coming days and weeks.