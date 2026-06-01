Arch Linux June ISO Is Out with Fresh Kernel and Core Updates

Arch Linux’s June 2026 ISO snapshot is now available for download, providing users with a fresh installation medium powered by Linux kernel 7.0.10 and a refreshed set of core packages.

As always, this is not a new “version” of Arch in the traditional sense. The monthly ISO images are mainly for new installations, giving users a more up-to-date starting point without needing many updates right after the first boot.

One of the most visible changes in this month’s image is the move to Linux kernel 7.0.10, with Linux LTS 6.18.33 also available in the repositories. The refreshed kernel stack is joined by updated firmware packages, including the main linux-firmware package and hardware-specific firmware builds for AMDGPU, Intel, NVIDIA, Realtek, Broadcom, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Radeon, Atheros, and other supported hardware.

Arch Linux 2026.06.01 ISO

The core system stack has also received several important updates. The June ISO includes systemd 260.2, GCC 16.1.1, GNU C Library 2.43, Pacman 7.1, Python 3.14.5, SQLite 3.53.1, util-linux 2.42.1, XFSProgs 7.0.1, Btrfs-Progs 7.0, curl 8.20, and mkinitcpio 41.

On the desktop side, the repositories include KDE Plasma 6.6.5 components, KDE Gear 26.04.1 applications, and KDE Frameworks 6.26 packages. GNOME users also get refreshed components, including GNOME Shell 50.2, Mutter 50.2, Nautilus 50.2, GNOME Control Center 50.2, GNOME Software 50.2, and other related packages.

For everyday desktop use, the updated package set includes Firefox 151, Chromium 148.0.7778, Thunderbird 151, LibreOffice 26.2.3, Krita 6.0.2, Inkscape 1.4.4, Blender 5.1.2, OBS Studio 32.1.2, VLC 3.0.23, and many more.

On the graphics side, the repositories include Mesa 26.1.1 and Mesa-based Vulkan drivers, including Vulkan Radeon, Vulkan Intel, Vulkan Nouveau, Vulkan Panfrost, Vulkan SWRAST, and Vulkan VirtIO, all at version 26.1.1. NVIDIA users also get the 610.43 driver series, while AMD’s ROCm stack is available at version 7.2.3.

Regarding virtualization, container, and development tooling, the package list includes QEMU 11.0.1, Docker 29.5.1, Docker Compose 5.1.4, containerd 2.3.1, Buildah 1.44.0, BuildKit 0.30, CRI-O 1.36, CMake 4.3.3, LLVM 22.1.6, Clang 22.1.6, Go 1.25.3, Rust 1.91, Node.js 26.2.0, and PHP 8.5.7.