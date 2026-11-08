Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 45, 2026 (November 2 -8)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Fedora 45, openSUSE Leap 16.1, aerynOS 2026.11, Omarchy 4.5, Cinnamon 6.8, LXQt 2.5, systemd embraces Rust, and more.

Welcome to Week 45 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from November 2 to 8.

Linux Distributions

This week brought seven updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 44 of 2026 (October 26 – November 1), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Lite 8.2, Arch Linux November 2026 ISO, Kali Linux 2026.3, Budgie 10.10.4, KDE Plasma 6.8.2, Enlightenment 0.28, Firefox 159, Wine 11.21, Hyprland 0.57, Noctalia 5.4, Kwi Is a New KDE Terminal Emulator, Canonical Wants Ubuntu Core Desktop to Become the Future of Ubuntu, and many more.

That’s all from me for this week. As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!