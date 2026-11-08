Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 45, 2026 (November 2 -8)

Welcome to Week 45 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from November 2 to 8.
Linux Distributions
This week brought seven updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Fedora Linux 45 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- openSUSE Leap 16.1 Released with Immutable Mode, KDE Plasma 6.6
- aerynOS 2026.11 ISO Adds Budgie Desktop, New Installer, and Revamped Moss CLI
- Omarchy 4.5 Adds Floating Desktop Mode, Apple Silicon Support
- Arch-Based Artix Linux 2026.11 Switches KDE Plasma to Wayland
- Chimera Linux Releases New ISOs with Kernel 7.3, GNOME 51, and Plasma 6.8
- Bazzite 45 Released with Fedora 45, Adds Anti-Cheat Compatibility Checker
Software Updates
Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.
- Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Released with New Trackpad Gestures
- LXQt 2.5 Released with Qt 6.10 Support, Drops Last LXDE Dependency
- KDE Plasma 6.7.6 Released with KWin Crash Fixes, Desktop Improvements
- KDE Gear 26.08.3 Released with Numerous Application Bug Fixes
- LibreOffice 26.2.7 Released as Final Update to Older Stable Branch
- Hyprland 0.57.1 Released with NVIDIA and Keybinding Fixes
- Dux Modular Shell 2.1 Adds Video Wallpapers, New Interface Styles
- NVIDIA 620.70.06 Kicks Off New R620 Linux Driver Series
- Kitty 0.50 Terminal Emulator Adds Session Restoration, Dockable Windows
- APT 3.3.6 Released with Security Fix for Download Verification Bypass
- Rsync 3.5.2 Fixes Security Vulnerability, Improves Interrupted Transfers
- Audacity 4.0.2 Restores Recording Autosave, Fixes Project Corruption
- Kdenlive 26.08.3 Video Editor Released with Project Recovery, Crash Fixes
- mpv 0.42 Media Player Released with DVD and Blu-ray Menus, Better HDR Support
- GIMP 3.2.8 Speeds Up Preferences, Improves Text Tool
- FreeRDP 3.33 Adds WebAssembly Support, Experimental UDP Connections
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 205 Fixes Serious Linux TCP Vulnerability
- Vivaldi 8.3 Browser Introduces More Powerful Ad Blocking
- GStreamer 1.28.9 Multimedia Framework Released with Security and Playback Fixes
- OpenSSH 10.6p2 Released to Fix Critical Password Authentication Bypass
- Calibre 9.18 E-Book Manager Introduces KOReader Sync, OPDS 2.0 Support
- OpenVPN 2.7.9 Fixes Two Security Vulnerabilities, Improves Linux Networking
- Shelly 3.2 Arch Linux Package Manager Adds Multi-Package Downgrades
- Bottles 67.6 Improves Wine Compatibility and Bottle Management
- PhotoPrism AI-Powered Photos App Adds PostgreSQL Support, MCP Integration
- Zabbix 8.0 LTS Monitoring Platform Released with OpenTelemetry, ClickHouse, and AI Integration
- Grafana 13.3 Observability Platform Adds Shared Variables, UI Refresh
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- KDE Dolphin File Manager Gets Columns View Back After 15 Years
- systemd Embraces Rust but Draws the Line at Core Libraries
- Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Price Jumps to $385 Amid Memory Shortages
- KDE Plasma 6.9 to Improve KWin Performance and Firefox Integration
- CutefishOS Is Reborn as Cutefish, Demonstrates Running Mac Apps on Linux
- aerynOS Improves Moss Package Manager in Latest Unstable Stream Update
- COSMIC Desktop’s Next Visual Upgrade Introduces Theme Constellations
- CachyOS Now Supports Windows Subsystem for Linux, Microsoft Confirms
- KDE’s Kwi Terminal Nears First Release, Split-Pane Support Planned
- Rocky Linux Unveils Testrarc for Transparent Release Testing
- TUXEDO OS Enters Final Beta Testing Ahead of Debian-Based Release
- Six German States Choose Nextcloud-Based Collaboration for Schools
- Chimera Linux Gets Proprietary NVIDIA Drivers Working on musl
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 44 of 2026 (October 26 – November 1), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Lite 8.2, Arch Linux November 2026 ISO, Kali Linux 2026.3, Budgie 10.10.4, KDE Plasma 6.8.2, Enlightenment 0.28, Firefox 159, Wine 11.21, Hyprland 0.57, Noctalia 5.4, Kwi Is a New KDE Terminal Emulator, Canonical Wants Ubuntu Core Desktop to Become the Future of Ubuntu, and many more.
That’s all from me for this week. As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.
Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!