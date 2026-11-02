Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Price Jumps to $385 Amid Memory Shortages

Raspberry Pi raises the price of its 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 by $80 to $385, citing rising memory costs and supply constraints.

Raspberry Pi has announced another round of price increases affecting selected products with 16GB of RAM. Effective November 2, the 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 now costs $385, an $80 increase from its previous $305 price.

According to the company, the decision follows continued increases in memory prices over the past two years. Although Raspberry Pi has worked to reduce costs by qualifying alternative components and expanding sourcing options, limited alternative supplies of 16GB DRAM and ongoing component shortages have made further price adjustments necessary.

The increase represents about a 26% jump for the 16GB Raspberry Pi 5, making the highest-memory version of the single-board computer considerably more expensive.

The changes also affect the 16GB variants of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, which are receiving a $40 price increase. Updated pricing is available in the product brief on the official Compute Module 5 product page.

However, not every Raspberry Pi product with 16GB of memory is affected. The company has confirmed that the Raspberry Pi 500+, its keyboard-integrated desktop computer featuring 16GB of RAM, will retain its existing price.

For customers concerned about higher prices, the company recommends evaluating whether their projects require 16GB of RAM. Choosing lower-memory configurations, using earlier Raspberry Pi models, or optimizing applications’ memory consumption could help reduce hardware costs.

Finally, Raspberry Pi described the current memory market conditions as temporary and reiterated its intention to reduce prices once memory costs decline.

For more information, see the official announcement.