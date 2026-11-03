Chimera Linux Releases New ISOs with Kernel 7.3, GNOME 51, and Plasma 6.8

Chimera Linux, an independent, systemd-free (it uses Dinit) rolling-release Linux distro combining the Linux kernel with a FreeBSD-based userland, has announced new installation images dated November 3, 2026. This is the project’s first ISO refresh in nearly a year.

According to the announcement, the new 20261103 installation images are an incremental refresh rather than a major release, incorporating system updates accumulated over the past year.

The updated images ship with Linux kernel 7.3, GNOME 51, and KDE Plasma 6.8, providing newer kernel support and updated desktop environments for fresh installations.

Chimera Linux

One notable change is that the images no longer include the X.Org server, reflecting Chimera’s preference for modern display technologies, with the included desktop environments relying on Wayland.

Another important adjustment concerns networking. The base installation image now uses NetworkManager instead of iwd to simplify network configuration, particularly wireless connectivity on systems without a graphical desktop.

According to the developers, the transition also prepares the distribution for the removal of AF_ALG, the Linux kernel interface that exposes cryptographic operations through sockets.

Apart from these changes, the release consolidates numerous package and system updates introduced since the previous image generation. Because Chimera follows a rolling-release model, existing installations can keep receiving updates through the regular package management process without a fresh installation.

The developers acknowledge that the nearly year-long gap between installation image updates was not planned and hope the next refresh will arrive sooner.

For more details, see the announcement. The project’s download page now offers the new Chimera Linux installation images.