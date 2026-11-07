COSMIC Desktop’s Next Visual Upgrade Introduces Theme Constellations

System76 previews COSMIC Theme Constellations, an upcoming feature offering complete desktop themes with matching wallpapers, icons, fonts, and colors.

COSMIC Desktop's Next Visual Upgrade Introduces Theme Constellations

System76 is preparing another visual customization feature for its COSMIC Desktop environment. Company CEO Carl Richell has previewed Theme Constellations, a new system of bundled themes that combine wallpapers, colors, icons, and fonts into a single package.

The announcement follows the introduction of the frosted-glass design in COSMIC Desktop 1.3, released in July, which added translucent, blurred surfaces to panels, menus, and other desktop elements.

With Theme Constellations, users will be able to change the desktop’s overall appearance without manually selecting individual wallpapers, icon themes, fonts, and color schemes.

COSMIC Desktop previews Theme Constellations
COSMIC Desktop previews Theme Constellations

In a short video shared on X, Richell demonstrated the upcoming functionality through COSMIC Settings under Desktop > Appearance. The interface shows a gallery of themes with visual previews, letting users see the available styles before applying them.

The demonstration includes several dark themes with different wallpapers, accent colors, and icon styles. Switching between them changes the desktop’s appearance, including its wallpaper and panel styling.

Additionally, COSMIC already supports keeping transparency effects enabled when windows are maximized through an existing configuration flag. According to Richell, this option still needs to be added to the graphical settings.

For now, System76 has not announced a release date for Theme Constellations or specified which COSMIC Desktop version will introduce it. Richell described it simply as coming soon.

Image credits: Carl Richell

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

2 Comments

  1. Anonymous

    I realy love the concept behind Cosmic : Gnome + some shell extensions, written in Rust.

    But sorry, I use Mango wm, btw 😉

    Reply
    1. sammy

      mango bongo, Cosmic is the scene, man

      Reply

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