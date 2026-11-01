Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 44, 2026 (October 26 – November 1)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Kali 2026.3, Linux Lite 8.2, Budgie 10.10.4, Enlightenment 0.28, Hyprland 0.57, Firefox 159, Ghostty 1.4, Fedora 45 delayed again, and more.

Welcome to Week 43 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from October 26 to November 1.

Linux Distributions

This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

On the hardware side, two small but powerful Linux-focused devices have been announced. Here they are.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 43 of 2026 (October 19 to 25), you can catch up here, where you’ll find SparkyOS 2026.10, DietPi 10.8, Linux Kernel 7.3, OBS Studio 33.0, COSMIC Desktop 1.11, KDE Plasma 6.8.1, KeePassXC 2.8, OpenSSL 4.1, PipeWire 1.6.10, LXD 6.10, GNU Nano 9.3, BeamFS Filesystem Proposed for Inclusion in the Linux Kernel, LiberNT: New ReactOS Fork Aims for Windows 11 Compatibility, and many more.

That’s all from me for this week. As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!