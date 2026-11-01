Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 44, 2026 (October 26 – November 1)

Welcome to Week 43 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from October 26 to November 1.
Linux Distributions
This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Linux Lite 8.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.3, Gaming Optimizations
- Arch Linux November 2026 ISO Released with Kernel 7.2.11, systemd 262.1
- Kali Linux 2026.3 Released with KDE Plasma 6.7, Linux Kernel 7.1
- RefreshOS 3.1 Released with Debian 13.7 Base, New APT Repository
- Tails 7.16 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Tor Browser 16
Software Updates
Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.
- Budgie 10.10.4 Desktop Environment Improves Wayland Panel Auto-Hiding
- KDE Plasma 6.8.2 Released with KWin, Wayland, and Desktop Fixes
- Enlightenment 0.28 Desktop Environment Adds NetworkManager and PipeWire Support
- Trinity Desktop R14.1.7 Released with Konsole and Taskbar Improvements
- Mozilla Firefox 159 Improves Linux Wayland Support, Adds New Tab Search
- Moxnox 1.0 Released as a Windows NT-Inspired Open-Source OS
- Wine 11.21 Improves WoW64 OpenGL Performance, Fixes 20 Bugs
- Hyprland 0.57 Released with New Blur Effects, Workspace Sharing
- Labwc 0.20.3 Wayland Compositor Adds Custom Pointer Acceleration
- Noctalia 5.4 Wayland Shell Adds New Themes, Screenshot Features
- Noctalia 5.4.1 Wayland Shell Closes Security Holes and Adds New Features
- PipeWire 1.6.11 Multimedia Framework Fixes ALSA Lockups, Bluetooth Issues
- Ghostty 1.4 Terminal Emulator Cuts Memory Usage, Boosts Performance
- APT 3.3.5 Released with Up to 20% Faster Dependency Resolution
- Yay 13.1 AUR Helper Released with Faster Dependency Resolution, Improved Search
- Paru 2.2 AUR Helper Adds Pacman 7.1 Support, Better Package Filtering
- Mozilla Thunderbird 159 Adds Unread Mail Indicators to Linux System Tray
- LibreOffice 26.8.2 Released with 35+ Bug Fixes and Improved Stability
- Shelly 3.1.10 Arch Linux Package Manager Improves AUR Builds
- OpenShot 4.1 Video Editor Adds Direct Text Editing, CLI Automation
- Gitea 28.3 Released with 20 Security Fixes, Performance Improvements
- Mojo 1.2 Programming Language Adds Pattern Matching, Improves GPU Support
- Haruna 1.9 Media Player Improves YouTube Handling and Playlist Management
- Stalwart 1.0 Open-Source Mail Server Reaches Its First Stable Release
- Apprise 2.1 Notification Tool Adds 12 New Services, Supports 170 Plugins
- Myrlyn 1.1 Package Manager GUI Adds Repository Protection, Reboot Alerts
- Bottles 67.5 Improves Windows App Installation and Gaming on Linux
- Pulsar 1.133 Code Editor Brings Better Terminal Integration, Faster Editing
- Woodpecker CI 3.20 Released with Pipeline Improvements, Security Fixes
- Tor Browser 16.0 Released with Linux ARM64 Support, Redesigned Settings
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Canonical Wants Ubuntu Core Desktop to Become the Future of Ubuntu
- Kwi Is a New KDE Terminal Emulator Built on Ghostty Technology
- Linux Mint Previews New Terminal, System Monitor, and Hibernation Support
- Fedora Linux 45 Delayed Again, New Release Date Set for November 3
- CentOS Founder Builds Linux-Compatible Rust Kernel with AI in Just 11 Days
- KDE Linux Enables NTSYNC by Default for Better Wine and Proton Gaming
Hardware Updates
On the hardware side, two small but powerful Linux-focused devices have been announced. Here they are.
- System76 Packs Serious Linux Power Into Its New 11-Liter Thelio Prime
- TUXEDO Nano Pro Gen15 Linux Mini PC Packs 16 Cores into a Tiny Chassis
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 43 of 2026 (October 19 to 25), you can catch up here, where you’ll find SparkyOS 2026.10, DietPi 10.8, Linux Kernel 7.3, OBS Studio 33.0, COSMIC Desktop 1.11, KDE Plasma 6.8.1, KeePassXC 2.8, OpenSSL 4.1, PipeWire 1.6.10, LXD 6.10, GNU Nano 9.3, BeamFS Filesystem Proposed for Inclusion in the Linux Kernel, LiberNT: New ReactOS Fork Aims for Windows 11 Compatibility, and many more.
That’s all from me for this week. As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.
Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!