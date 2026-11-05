OpenSSH 10.6p2 Released to Fix Critical Password Authentication Bypass

The OpenSSH project has announced OpenSSH 10.6p2, an urgent security update that addresses a critical password authentication bypass vulnerability on certain Linux systems.
According to the announcement, the issue affects Linux systems where OpenSSH is built and run with PAM support disabled. Importantly, the release notes specifically identify systems using musl libc with PAM disabled as affected.
The vulnerability can be exploited through the OpenSSH server daemon (
sshd), potentially allowing attackers to bypass password authentication. The developers emphasize that the underlying cause is outside OpenSSH itself. Nevertheless, they have implemented a workaround in
sshd to prevent exploitation.
Given the severity of the issue, administrators running affected configurations are advised to update as soon as packages become available through their distributions.
Apart from the security fix, OpenSSH 10.6p2 includes several improvements already committed to the project’s stable branch. Among them is support for the hybrid post-quantum signature algorithm ssh-mldsa44-ed25519 as an allowed CA signature algorithm.
The update also resolves a brief CPU spin lasting under one second when the ChannelTimeout option is enabled and corrects unexpected behavior when
SIGINT or
SIGQUIT signals interrupt passphrase entry in
ssh,
ssh-add, and
ssh-keygen.
The OpenSSH developers have also announced a change in how they plan to handle security updates, citing an increasing number of vulnerability reports generated or assisted by artificial intelligence.
According to the team, while many AI-generated reports turn out to have no practical security impact, others identify legitimate vulnerabilities that are later independently discovered by different researchers.
The developers believe this suggests malicious actors may also be able to discover these issues without reporting them. Consequently, OpenSSH intends to publish security fixes more frequently instead of holding them until the next scheduled release.
Finally, OpenSSH 10.6p2 retains the previously announced deprecation of the
scp command’s
-R option, which performs remote-to-remote copies by executing scp on a remote host. Starting with OpenSSH 10.6, using this option produces a deprecation warning. A future release will ignore it and use the default behavior of transferring files through the local host.
2 Comments
I asked ai about this to see if ubuntu is at risk. I did not fact check this answer.
a specific OpenSSH authentication bypass involving musl libc, mainly affecting Alpine Linux and some custom Linux systems. It is not a blanket bypass of normal password-protected accounts. The reported conditions include OpenSSH password authentication being enabled, PAM not being used, and an account with no password set. Ubuntu generally uses glibc rather than musl, so this particular musl-related issue does not appear to apply to a standard Ubuntu installation. Other systems or custom builds may differ.
with the flood of vulnerabilities we are getting I would never use this anyways or expose anything like it to my network. I always make sure things like this are disabled.
I read this also
Combined flaws let anyone into Alpine Linux and other distros by typing anything over 256 characters as a password — emergency fixes for OpenSSH and musl-libc issued for millions of systems
I seen gl-inet routers with oem firmware are safe according to this guy since they use something else. But I always disable regardless. https://forum.gl-inet.com/t/sshole-exploit-does-not-impact-gl-oem-firmware/72657