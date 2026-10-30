Wine 11.21 Improves WoW64 OpenGL Performance, Fixes 20 Bugs

The Wine Project released Wine 11.21, the latest development update to its compatibility layer that lets Windows applications and games run on Linux and other Unix-like systems.

One main change is improved OpenGL performance in WoW64 mode, thanks to support for the map_buffer_client_pointer extension. This targets graphics performance for 32-bit Windows applications running within Wine’s 64-bit environment.

On the audio side, Wine 11.21 introduces an initial implementation of the Voice Capture DSP library, a Windows component for voice audio processing. Since this is initial, additional functionality may follow in future releases. The update also improves support for Windows user accounts.

As for bug fixes, several address problems affecting Windows games. Skyrim (2011) receives a fix for a crash caused by unhandled raw input flags. Skyrim Special Edition gets a correction for an assertion failure. BioShock 2 Remastered also benefits from a fix for a crash when applying display settings.

Other gaming-related fixes resolve a black screen in Fate/stay night REMASTERED when using EGL, missing music in Tron 2.0 and No One Lives Forever 2, and keyboard input problems affecting chat in World of Tanks.

Beyond gaming, Wine 11.21 addresses an issue in the crypt32 library that caused valid digital signatures to fail verification and prevented FL Studio 26.1.5 from starting. Cinebench 2026 also receives a fix for a crash involving the previously unimplemented D3D12GetInterface function.

Additional corrections include a .NET Framework 4.8 rounding error when converting nullable floating-point values to decimals, a WinHTTP issue truncating response headers longer than 1,459 bytes, and a certificate validation problem involving IP address subject alternative names.

Under the hood, the update fixes memory-related issues processing damaged JPEG XR files, an i386 exception-handling regression, and ELF build failures caused by changes involving ARM64X modules. It also addresses a segmentation fault reported in Wine 11.20.

For more information, see the Wine 11.21 release announcement. The source code is available for download, while binary packages for supported Linux distributions are expected through WineHQ and the respective distribution repositories.