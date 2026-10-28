Hyprland 0.57 Released with New Blur Effects, Workspace Sharing

Hyprland, the highly customizable Wayland compositor for Linux, has released version 0.57, introducing new blur effects, workspace-specific screen sharing, wobbly window animations, expanded Lua APIs, and numerous bug fixes.

One important change users should know before upgrading is that traditional .conf configuration files are no longer supported. The project has warned about their removal for months, so users still relying on the older format must migrate to the newer Lua-based configuration system.

Starting with visual improvements, Hyprland 0.57 introduces new blur variants, including static and animated effects. These provide more options for customizing the desktop’s appearance, while a new proportional blur setting offers further control over how blur is applied.

Another notable addition is workspace-specific screen sharing, now implemented in both Hyprland and its XDG Desktop Portal implementation, XDPH. Instead of sharing an entire monitor or a single application window, users can select a particular workspace when sharing their screen through a browser or video conferencing application.

The release also introduces window wobble animations, reminiscent of classic Compiz desktop effects. Windows can now wobble during movement, adding another visual customization option. A new no_wobble window rule lets users disable the effect for selected windows, while no_glow provides similar control over glow effects.

On the configuration and scripting side, Hyprland 0.57 expands its Lua API with a new config.unload event, plus hl.reload_config() and hl.get_devices() functions. Additional events for window minimization and state changes have also been introduced.

Several smaller improvements are included as well. A new cursor:warp_on_monitor_change option gives more control over cursor behavior in multi-monitor setups. Deprecated configuration variables now generate notices instead of errors, making it easier to identify settings that need updating.

Finally, on the input handling side, users can now globally disable tablet devices, and a new option allows Hyprland to swallow the first mouse click when it changes window focus, preventing that click from also interacting with the newly focused application.

Full technical details are available in the GitHub changelog. For additional details, see the official announcement.