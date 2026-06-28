Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 26, 2026 (June 22 – 28)

Welcome to Week 26 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 22 to 28.
Linux Distributions
This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- CachyOS Brings a Polished Hyprland Noctalia Experience in June Update
- KaOS Finalizes Its systemd Exit With First Stable Dinit 2026.06 ISO
- Drauger OS Reworks Ubuntu LTS with KDE Plasma for Linux Gaming
- SparkyLinux 2026.06 Refreshes Its GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue Editions
- Home Assistant OS 18.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.1 Released with New System Monitor App
- KDE Plasma 6.7.1 Released with KWin and Desktop Fixes
- Fish Shell 4.8 Improves History Search, Scripting, and Completions
- Archinstall 4.4 Polishes the Arch Linux Installation Experience
- Podman 6.0 Lands with Breaking Changes, AMD GPUs Support
- Incus 7.2 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released with SELinux Support
- GNU Nano 9.1 Command-Line Text Editor Drops Old Mac File Format Support
- Shotcut 26.6 Video Editor Released with HDR Export and Linux Vulkan Display Option
- LXD 6.9 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Adds OVN Load Balancer Pools
- Ventoy 1.1.14 Updates Secure Boot Support
- Tmux 3.7 Terminal Multiplexer Released with Initial Floating Pane Support
- Steam Gets Second June Update with Remote Play Improvements
- Coreboot 26.06 Adds Early Intel Nova Lake and AMD Strix Halo Support
- Fastfetch 2.65 System Information Tool Brings Better Hardware Detection on Linux
- DXVK 3.0 Released with New Shader Compiler and Vulkan 1.4 Requirement
- Calibre 9.10 E-Book Manager Released with Modern Content Server UI
- ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 Linux Gaming Utility Released with ARM GE-Proton Fix
- Fooyin 0.11 Adds Internet Radio Browsing to the Qt Music Player
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- COSMIC Desktop Gets a Native System Monitor App
- Xfce’s Wayland Compositor Gets Its First Preview Release
- Brave Gives Linux Users Its Stripped Down Origin Browser for Free
- Linux Gets Dirty Again: DirtyClone Kernel Flaw Can Lead to Local Root Access
- Ubuntu Gets Rebootless Kernel Patching on Arm64
- Meet Drawy, KDE’s Infinite Whiteboard App for Linux
- KDE Plasma 6.8 to Enable Triple Buffering by Default for NVIDIA GPUs
- Linux Foundation Launches Akrites to Improve Open Source Vulnerability Response
- Rust Gets a Commercial Network with Microsoft, Google, AWS, and OpenAI Onboard
- Cloudflare Unveils PACT to Help Websites Fight Bots Without CAPTCHA
- Software Freedom Conservancy Sets Rules for AI-Assisted Code
- A 30-Year-Old GIMP Build Used to Create Tux Is Now a Linux Flatpak
- DokuWiki Is Finally Getting Built-In Markdown Support
- QSOE 0.1 Debuts as a QNX-Inspired Open-Source OS for RISC-V
Hardware Updates
And finally, Valve released its long-awaited gaming machine, along with Purism’s new Linux laptop.
- Valve’s Steam Machine Gives Linux Gaming a New Living-Room Push
- Purism’s Librem 16 Brings Linux Privacy Hardware at a Premium Price
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 25 of 2026 (June 15 – 21), you can catch up here, where you’ll find SparkyLinux 2026.06, Raspberry Pi OS June Update, KDE Plasma 6.7, Systemd 261, VirtualBox 7.2.10, Yay 13.0, Ghostty 1.3.1, Firefox 152, Thunderbird 152, FreeRDP 3.27, Fedora Is Building a Web-Based Remote Installer, Ubuntu 26.10 Steps into AI with Local Speech-to-Text, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!