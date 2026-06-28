Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 26, 2026 (June 22 – 28)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: CachyOS June 2026 ISO, KaOS 2026.06, COSMIC Desktop 1.1, Fish Shell 4.8, Podman 6.0, Ubuntu ARM64 rebootless kernel updates, and more.

Welcome to Week 26 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 22 to 28.

Linux Distributions

This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

And finally, Valve released its long-awaited gaming machine, along with Purism’s new Linux laptop.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 25 of 2026 (June 15 – 21), you can catch up here, where you’ll find SparkyLinux 2026.06, Raspberry Pi OS June Update, KDE Plasma 6.7, Systemd 261, VirtualBox 7.2.10, Yay 13.0, Ghostty 1.3.1, Firefox 152, Thunderbird 152, FreeRDP 3.27, Fedora Is Building a Web-Based Remote Installer, Ubuntu 26.10 Steps into AI with Local Speech-to-Text, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!