Fooyin 0.11 Adds Internet Radio Browsing to the Qt Music Player

Fooyin 0.11 has been released as the latest update to this customizable Qt-based Linux music player, adding remote stream playback, internet radio browsing, new visualization options, and playlist and layout improvements.

The biggest addition is support for remote audio streams, paired with a new Radio Browser plugin that allows users to browse internet radio stations directly from the player. Fooyin 0.11 also features a built-in Radio layout for quick access. The Radio Browser can also be opened from the View menu.

The update also expands Fooyin’s visualization features with a new Spectrum plugin. In addition, a new Sleep Inhibitor plugin can prevent the system from going to sleep while music is playing.

Fooyin 0.11 Music Player

On the playlist-handling side, Fooyin 0.11 adds an integrated playlist search bar with result navigation, support for restoring deleted playlists, randomize and reverse playlist and queue-sort actions, and per-playlist view layouts. Additionally, the performance has been improved when working with large playlists.

In the interface and layout system, users can now import layouts through a dedicated dialog, edit widget margins, configure individual splitter spacing, and use expanded built-in themes. Quick Setup has been updated with theme and playlist options, and player controls now allow individual buttons to be toggled.

Playback-related changes include improved gapless playback handling and a separate time-based played threshold. File operation improvements include advanced settings for immediate delete actions and deleting empty folders, plus suggestions for library roots in the destination field.

Fooyin 0.11 also improves library and metadata handling with support for monitoring individual library files, configurable literal track searches, optimized library track update lookups, improved encoding detection, and a configurable fallback encoding.

Lyrics support gains line and word progress fill options, a seek tooltip, concurrent searches across enabled lyrics sources, and support for transparent background colors. The VU Meter also receives peak falloff support, better configuration options, and improved synchronization with playing audio.

On the fixes side, Fooyin 0.11 addresses repeat-track handling, fade interruptions during track changes, current-track restoration after system shutdown or restart, playlist reordering issues, crashes in interface actions, lyric parsing problems, metadata handling bugs, and several layout and library tree issues.

For additional details, see the changelog. The app is available for installation via Flathub.

Image credits: Fooyin