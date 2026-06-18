SparkyLinux 2026.06 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0

SparkyLinux 2026.06 is out now, delivering new ISO images for its semi-rolling release called “Tiamat.” This update features a refreshed Debian Testing base, updated core packages, and a newer installer stack.

The new images use Debian Testing “Forky” as their base, with packages from the Debian and Sparky testing repositories as of June 17, 2026, and the update comes with Linux kernel 7.0 by default. If you prefer a different kernel, versions 7.1, 6.18 LTS, and 6.12 LTS are also available in the repositories.

SparkyLinux 2026.06 LXQt Edition

By default, the release includes Firefox 140.11 ESR and Thunderbird 140.11 ESR. You can also get the latest Firefox 152 from the Sparky repositories. Plus, the installer has been updated to Calamares 3.4.2.

A key change in this release is that the Lumina desktop has been removed. The project says Lumina is no longer in the Sparky repository, Sparky APTus, or the CLI installer.

For additional details, see the announcement.

SparkyLinux 2026.06 is available for 64-bit systems in several editions: LXQt, KDE Plasma, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI with Openbox, and MinimalCLI in text mode.

If you already use Sparky’s rolling edition, you do not need to reinstall. Just keep your system updated to get the latest packages. For fresh installs, you can download SparkyLinux 2026.06 ISO images now from the project’s rolling download page.