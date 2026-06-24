ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 Linux Gaming Utility Released with ARM GE-Proton Fix

ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 improves GE-Proton architecture detection, updates Luxtorpeda sources, and enables Proton-CachyOS for Lutris.

ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 Linux Gaming Utility Released with ARM GE-Proton Fix

ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 is now available, providing the latest update to the open-source Linux gaming utility for installing and managing Proton-GE and other compatibility tools across Steam, Lutris, Heroic Games Launcher, and related platforms.

The main update in the new version is a fix for GE-Proton downloads across CPU architectures. The application now selects the appropriate GE-Proton build for each system, using aarch64 for ARM devices and x86_64 for others.

This release also updates Luxtorpeda support by migrating to the project’s new Codeberg repository. Another change is the removal of Proton-Sarek. Users are now directed to use Proton-CachyOS.

Additionally, ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 adds Proton-CachyOS support for Lutris, providing Lutris users with an additional compatibility tool option directly within the application.

For additional details, see the changelog.

ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 is now available for download. The project recommends installing it via Flathub or your app store. Alternatively, users can download the AppImage, make it executable, and run it directly.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

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