ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 Linux Gaming Utility Released with ARM GE-Proton Fix

ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 is now available, providing the latest update to the open-source Linux gaming utility for installing and managing Proton-GE and other compatibility tools across Steam, Lutris, Heroic Games Launcher, and related platforms.

The main update in the new version is a fix for GE-Proton downloads across CPU architectures. The application now selects the appropriate GE-Proton build for each system, using aarch64 for ARM devices and x86_64 for others.

This release also updates Luxtorpeda support by migrating to the project’s new Codeberg repository. Another change is the removal of Proton-Sarek. Users are now directed to use Proton-CachyOS.

Additionally, ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 adds Proton-CachyOS support for Lutris, providing Lutris users with an additional compatibility tool option directly within the application.

For additional details, see the changelog.

ProtonUp-Qt 2.15.1 is now available for download. The project recommends installing it via Flathub or your app store. Alternatively, users can download the AppImage, make it executable, and run it directly.