Rust Gets a Commercial Network with Microsoft, Google, AWS, and OpenAI Onboard

The initiative gives companies and organizations a formal place to collaborate around Rust’s tooling, ecosystem health, and industry use.

The Rust Foundation has launched the Rust Commercial Network, a new initiative for companies, academic institutions, and organizations that use Rust in production or are considering adopting it.

The goal is to provide them with a direct channel to share feedback with language developers and to give the Rust Project better insight into challenges faced at scale.

Of course, that does not make Rust “commercial” in the proprietary sense. Rather, this is a formal coordination space around Rust’s growing use in business and production environments.

According to the Rust Foundation, the Rust Commercial Network is designed as “the collective voice of Rust in production.” Members will meet monthly to exchange experience, discuss shared problems, and work through topic-specific groups and consortia where more focused work can occur.

The network features a public Zulip channel so interested users can follow discussions before joining. Meetings follow the Chatham House Rule: participants may share discussion content but not attribute comments. Recordings and transcriptions are prohibited to encourage open and practical conversations.

Importantly, membership is free, and organizations do not need to be Rust Foundation members to join. The network is open to companies, universities, and other groups using or considering Rust.

The founding members include major technology companies, including Amazon Web Services, Arm, Google, JetBrains, Microsoft, OpenAI, Canonical, Bytecode Alliance, gRPC, KDAB, ExpressVPN, Mainmatter, the Rust Project, and others.

As you can see from the names, the initiative is big. It unites a wide range of organizations involved in Rust’s real-world applications, including cloud providers, tooling vendors, open-source infrastructure groups, and production software companies.

The Rust Commercial Network has a steering committee with representatives from AWS, Canonical, JetBrains, Mainmatter, the Processing Foundation, the Rust Project, and the Rust Foundation. The committee guides the network’s activities and ensures discussions address both industry needs and the broader Rust ecosystem.

The initiative also includes a Funding Directory, which highlights areas where Rust maintainers need funding, production data, or feedback from companies using Rust at scale.

This is important because, as is often the case with FOSS, many companies use open-source software in production, but maintainers lack direct support, funding, or structured feedback.

From this perspective, the Rust Commercial Network is not about changing Rust’s nature but about recognizing its current status as a widely used, business-critical language beyond its enthusiast and systems programming roots.

And even though the involvement of Big Tech may raise concerns among some open-source users, according to the Rust Foundation, this is not a licensing change, proprietary fork, or new corporate edition of Rust. It serves as a coordination layer for production users, with public discussion channels and a focus on supporting the long-term health of the Rust ecosystem.

For additional details, see the Rust Foundation’s announcement.