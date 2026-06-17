Fedora Is Building a Web-Based Remote Installer for Headless Systems

Fedora is working on a web-based remote installation option for Fedora Linux, giving users a browser-based alternative to VNC and RDP when installing the distribution on headless systems, servers, and lightweight ARM devices.

Development centers on Anaconda’s new Web UI, introduced in Fedora Linux 42 Workstation and later extended to all Fedora Linux 43 Live spins. Previously, the interface had to run locally on the target machine. The new approach serves the installer interface over the network, enabling installation control from another computer using a standard web browser.

The process is simple: boot the target machine into the Fedora installer, enable remote Web UI access via boot options or Kickstart, and connect to the machine’s IP address from another device. The Anaconda Web UI is served over HTTPS and secured with a user-defined PIN.

This feature targets systems where local installation is impractical or unnecessary, such as headless servers, rack-mounted machines without displays, Raspberry Pi-class boards, and network-based installation workflows. In these scenarios, the target system runs only the installer backend, while the browser and UI rendering occur on another machine.

On the security side, PIN-based authentication will be used, with the PIN provided via Kickstart or boot parameters. Connections will use self-signed TLS certificates generated at boot, resulting in standard browser certificate warnings.

On top of that, only one browser session will be permitted at a time to prevent conflicts, such as simultaneous changes to installation or storage settings. Reconnection behavior is defined as follows: before the final review screen, reconnecting restarts the installer flow; after installation begins, reconnecting returns the user to the progress screen.

Fedora is considering using port 443 as the default, allowing users to connect by entering only the target machine’s IP address in the browser. The port will remain configurable. Anaconda-specific Cockpit configuration will be stored under /etc/anaconda/cockpit/ to prevent installer settings from affecting the installed system.

The current implementation is a developer preview and not intended for production use. The proof of concept includes a custom login page, PIN-based authentication, socket-activated systemd units, session cookies, and isolated Cockpit configuration. However, key features such as single-connection enforcement and backend detection of active installations are still missing.

Currently, the test version uses a hardcoded PIN, lacks TLS, and does not enforce single-connection limits. Its purpose is simply to validate the feature’s direction and gather feedback before finalizing the design.

Fedora is also considering a lightweight boot ISO designed for headless and network installation scenarios. This image would omit a local browser and assume remote access to the installer from another machine. VNC and RDP will remain available for now and continue to work with the legacy GTK installer interface.

For additional details, see the announcement.