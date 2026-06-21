Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 25, 2026 (June 15 – 21)

Welcome to Week 25 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 15 to 21.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- SparkyLinux 2026.06 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0
- Raspberry Pi OS June Update Lands with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
- Tails 7.9 Anonymous OS Rolls Out with Tor Browser and Firmware Updates
- postmarketOS 26.06 Brings Fresh Linux Phone Updates
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Released, This Is What’s New
- Systemd 261 Lands with Cloud IMDS, TPM, and Network Updates
- VirtualBox 7.2.10 Adds Initial Linux Kernel 7.1 Support
- Ghostty 1.3.1 Terminal Emulator Released with Fixes for 1.3 Regressions
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 Adds Pi Connect for Organization Support
- After Recent AUR Security Scare, Yay 13.0 Adds New Review and Automation Features
- Firefox 152 Adds JPEG XL Support and Redesigned Settings
- Mozilla Thunderbird 152 Released with Thundermail Setup and Gmail OAuth Update
- Miracle-WM 0.10 Wayland Compositor Released with Focus Blur
- FreeRDP 3.27 Released with Stronger TLS Defaults
- Darktable 5.6 Open Source RAW Editor Brings Optional AI Tools
- Mastodon 4.6 Released with Collections and Redesigned Profiles
- Godot 4.7 Open-Source Game Engine Released with Linux Wayland HDR Support
- PipeWire 1.6.7 Multimedia Framework Fixes Silent Audio Ports After Rate Changes
- Amarok 3.3.3 Music Player Released with Playback and Layout Fixes
- Immich 3.0 Is Just Around the Corner, Here’s What to Expect
- Pangolin 1.19 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Lands With Built-In Browser Remote Access
- Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Coding Agents
- openSUSE’s Agama Installer 22 Adds VLAN Setup
- Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2 Promises Better Web Compatibility
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Mozilla Opens Up Firefox Roadmap with Big Browser Changes Ahead
- Someone Forked systemd Over Its New Birth Date Field
- Ubuntu 26.10 Steps into AI with Local Speech-to-Text
- Fedora Is Building a Web-Based Remote Installer for Headless Systems
- Arch Linux Blocks New AUR Registrations Amid Malware Cleanup
- ZeroFS Turns S3 Buckets Into Linux Filesystems and Block Devices
- SonicDE Launches as a KDE-Based Desktop for X11 Holdouts
- Epic Games Open-Sources Lore Version Control System
- Bcachefs Is No Longer Experimental, But Caution Still Applies
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Starts Taking Shape with Better Multi-Monitor Handling
- Someone Wants Linux to Still Boot 1,000 Years From Now
- Determinate Nix Adds Seven-Day Nixpkgs Cooldown After AUR Malware Scare
- IETF Standardizes HTTP QUERY as Proposed Standard
Hardware Updates
And finally, a rather interesting device, namely Commodore’s new Sailfish OS flip phone, which blocks browsers, social media, email, and work apps by design.
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 24 of 2026 (June 8 – 14), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Kernel 7.1, Alpine Linux 3.24, PeppermintOS Releases New Systemd-Free Build, OpenZFS 2.4.3, Wine 11.11, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.16, Audacity 3.7.8, Flatpak 1.18, Yserver Is a New X11 Server for Linux, Debian 12 Bookworm Moves to LTS, Firefox 153 Lands Vulkan Video Decode Support, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!