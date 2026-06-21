Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 25, 2026 (June 15 – 21)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Plasma 6.7, Systemd 261, VirtualBox 7.2.10, Firefox 152, Fedora is building a web-based remote installer, bcachefs is no longer experimental, and more.

Welcome to Week 25 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 15 to 21.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

And finally, a rather interesting device, namely Commodore’s new Sailfish OS flip phone, which blocks browsers, social media, email, and work apps by design.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 24 of 2026 (June 8 – 14), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Kernel 7.1, Alpine Linux 3.24, PeppermintOS Releases New Systemd-Free Build, OpenZFS 2.4.3, Wine 11.11, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.16, Audacity 3.7.8, Flatpak 1.18, Yserver Is a New X11 Server for Linux, Debian 12 Bookworm Moves to LTS, Firefox 153 Lands Vulkan Video Decode Support, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!