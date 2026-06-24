Ventoy 1.1.14 Updates Secure Boot Support

Ventoy 1.1.14 has been released as the latest maintenance update to the popular open-source tool for creating multiboot USB drives, with the main change being an updated Secure Boot shim file, which the project says addresses the UEFI CA 2023 issue.

As we informed you earlier, newer UEFI Secure Boot environments are moving through the Microsoft UEFI CA 2023 transition, and boot tools that depend on older shim handling can face compatibility problems. Ventoy 1.1.14 updates that component, helping the tool remain usable on systems with Secure Boot enabled.

Apart from that, the release updates VentoyPlugson, the web-based tool for configuring Ventoy’s plugin system, which lets users manage configuration options more conveniently instead of editing JSON plugin files manually.

Another related change is the addition of a new global control plugin option named VTOY_SECURE_BOOT_POLICY . According to Ventoy’s documentation, this string option controls the UEFI Secure Boot policy. When set to “0”, Ventoy bypasses the Secure Boot check; when set to “1”, it follows the UEFI Secure Boot policy check. The default value is “0”.

For additional details, refer to the changelog. Users can download Ventoy 1.1.14 from the project’s GitHub release page, where Linux, Windows, and LiveCD builds are available.