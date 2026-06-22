Valve’s Steam Machine Gives Linux Gaming a New Living-Room Push

Valve has officially launched its new Steam Machine, a compact gaming PC designed to fit in a roughly 6-inch cube, marking the return of the company’s Linux-powered living-room gaming PC concept more than a decade after the original Steam Machines first appeared.

The new device runs SteamOS 3, Valve’s Arch Linux-based operating system built around the Steam client and optimized for gaming. Valve says the base operating system components are open source, while the Steam client remains proprietary.

Valve’s Steam Machine

The hardware is built around a semi-custom AMD CPU and GPU and is advertised for 4K gaming at 60 FPS with AMD FSR upscaling. According to Valve, the Steam Machine is more than six times as powerful as the Steam Deck, so instead of portable gaming, the new system targets TV-connected PC gaming, with SteamOS handling the console-like interface.

Connectivity includes Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C, and multiple USB-A ports. Valve offers 512 GB and 2 TB storage options, with expandable storage included in the design.

The core component is, of course, SteamOS. The operating system uses a console-style Steam interface for gaming as well as includes a desktop mode, giving users access to a traditional Linux desktop environment. On Steam Deck, that role is handled by KDE Plasma.

Valve’s Steam Machine is a compact, Linux-powered gaming PC designed to fit in a roughly 6-inch cube.

The Steam Machine also benefits from Proton, Valve’s compatibility layer that allows many Windows games to run on Linux. The original Steam Machines struggled in 2015 partly because Linux gaming support was weaker then. Today, the Steam ecosystem is in a very different position, with Proton, Vulkan, AMD’s Linux graphics stack, and Steam Deck compatibility work giving Valve a much stronger foundation.

For Linux gaming, this is a major release. Why? Steam Deck proved that a Linux-based gaming system could work as a mainstream consumer product when hardware, software, drivers, and the game compatibility layer are controlled as a single experience.

The new Steam Machine starts at $1,049 for the 512 GB model, while the 2 TB version is priced at $1,349. Valve is also selling the Steam Controller separately for $79, bringing the entry price with a controller to $1,128. The device launches on June 29, 2026, with Valve using a reservation system ahead of release.

For additional details, see Valve’s official announcement.

Image credits: Valve