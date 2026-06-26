Meet Drawy, KDE’s Infinite Whiteboard App for Linux

Every now and then, a small Linux desktop app appears that does not try to replace a massive professional tool but focuses on doing one simple thing well. Drawy is one such example.

It is a young KDE application built around the idea of an infinite whiteboard, a free canvas where users can sketch ideas, create diagrams, take visual notes, add text, insert images, and arrange concepts without being limited to a fixed page size.

In short, consider it less as a traditional drawing program and more as a visual thinking space. It is the kind of app you open to quickly explain an idea, map out a workflow, sketch a diagram, or make handwritten notes without launching a heavier design or illustration suite.

Drawy 1.0.2

According to its project page, Drawy is written in Qt/C++ and aims to be a native desktop alternative to Excalidraw, the popular web-based whiteboard tool, targeting KDE desktop users who prefer local, native applications over browser-based tools.

The app provides a clean interface with tools for freehand drawing, rectangles, ellipses, arrows, lines, text, image insertion, selection, panning, zooming, and undo/redo. Users can choose their own color palette and export their work as image files. It also supports pressure-sensitive tablet input, making it more useful for people who draw or annotate with a stylus rather than only a mouse.

The latest Drawy 1.0.2 update focuses on improving the freehand drawing experience. Hand drawing now feels smoother and more natural, while new settings let users adjust pen pressure and line smoothing. The release also fixes an issue where newly drawn lines and shapes could flicker right after being created.

The app is available as a Flatpak for x86_64 and ARM64 systems, so trying it out is simple on most Linux distros:

flatpak install flathub org.kde.drawy

For additional information, see Drawy’s repo on GitLab.

Image credits: KDE