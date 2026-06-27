KDE Plasma 6.8 to Enable Triple Buffering by Default for NVIDIA GPUs

KDE Plasma 6.8, scheduled for mid-October, is already taking shape with a notable KWin performance change for NVIDIA users.

KDE Plasma 6.8 is still a few months away, with the release currently scheduled for mid-October, but the next major version of the desktop environment is already beginning to take shape.

In the latest batch of updates, the most notable item is that KWin now enables triple buffering by default for NVIDIA GPUs in Plasma 6.8. KDE developer Xaver Hugl confirms that previous bugs have been resolved, making this feature available by default.

The primary benefit for users from this will be smoother rendering. Triple buffering reduces visible stutter when the compositor struggles to align frame delivery with the display, noticeably improving daily desktop performance, especially on NVIDIA systems.

Moreover, Plasma 6.8 will provide an enhancement to wallpaper slideshows. Users can now create slideshows that do not change automatically and instead switch wallpapers manually, either through the desktop context menu or a global keyboard shortcut.

Another small addition is that Plasma’s virtual keyboard now includes an Esperanto layout. Plus, Plasma 6.8 will feature a redesigned Menu Editor app with fewer visual frames, resulting in a cleaner interface.

On the bugfixes side, KDE has addressed a Plasma 6.8 bug that caused crashes after ejecting an audio CD from Dolphin or Audex.

For additional details, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post series on the KDE Blogs. Currently, the Plasma team is focused on resolving issues identified after the Plasma 6.7 release. Plasma 6.7.1, containing initial fixes, was released earlier this week, with Plasma 6.7.2 planned for early next week.