Archinstall 4.4 Polishes the Arch Linux Installation Experience

Archinstall, the guided installer for Arch Linux, has a new 4.4 release with usability improvements, better validation, networking changes, and many fixes to make the installation process clearer before users commit changes to disk.

One of the most visible changes is the improved install preview. Archinstall now shows an install summary when the configuration is valid, giving users a clearer overview of what will happen. The preview is also color-coded: red for errors, yellow for warnings, and green when everything is ready.

Archinstall 4.4

Localization also receives attention, as the installer can now automatically set the console font when a language is selected, and manual console font selection has been added to the Locales menu.

Another addition is the new share-log command, which uploads the install.log file to paste.rs , making troubleshooting easier. Instead of manually copying logs from a failed installation, users can directly share them more conveniently when asking for help.

Regarding networking, Archinstall 4.4 adds a standalone IWD option to network configuration and fixes an issue related to NM_IWD. It also fixes Wi-Fi network selection in the TUI prompt and adds a warning when no network configuration is selected.

Desktop and profile-related changes are included as well. The release adds a new Niri DankMaterialShell profile, removes the dead Cutefish desktop profile, updates the Budgie profile, and fixes a bspwm issue that could cause a black screen by adding default configurations and provision handling.

On top of that, Archinstall 4.4 extends bootloader layout validation with UEFI-dependent checks, fixes Limine installation when the ESP is mounted outside /boot , and keeps a standalone initramfs for grub-btrfs when UKI is enabled. Plus, EFI partition permissions are now restricted with fmask/dmask=0077 , tightening access to system files.

For encrypted setups, the installer now shows cryptsetup error output when unlocking LUKS fails. Additionally, Archinstall is adding Plymouth configuration setup, which now warns users before enabling Plymouth from the bootloader menu.

Under the hood, Archinstall 4.4 includes maintenance changes, translation updates, logging and formatting refactoring, configuration file cleanup, and test image build work using mkosi. The old curses-based TUI code has also been removed, continuing the cleanup of older installer internals.

For additional details, see the changelog.