Fastfetch 2.67 System Information Tool Adds New Interactive Configuration Generator

Fastfetch, the popular open-source system information tool best known for displaying hardware and software details directly in the terminal, has released version 2.67.

The most visible change is the redesigned --gen-config option, which opens an interactive terminal interface guiding users through generating a configuration file. The old --gen-config-full , --gen-config-force , and --gen-config-full-force options have been removed.

Configuration work is also gaining a graphical option. Fastfetch 2.67 introduces an experimental WebUI to generate and edit configuration files in a browser. Though still experimental, it offers users a less comfortable way of editing JSONC files manually and another way to customize Fastfetch.

Another addition is the new -w / --watch option, a seconds-based alias for the existing --dynamic-interval functionality. Running Fastfetch with --watch without a value refreshes output every second, making it easier to monitor changing values without remembering the longer option name.

There are also several Linux-specific fixes. Fastfetch now correctly handles monitors advertising more than one preferred display mode, resolving cases of incorrect reported resolution. The release also fixes a Wayland issue where connected monitors could be missed if output events arrived late.

Fish shell version detection has received a fix too, while Ubuntu Studio Core should now be identified correctly by the operating system detection module.

Moreover, terminal font detection has improved: for Ghostty users, Fastfetch now parses the terminal configuration directly rather than running ghostty +show-config , thus making font detection faster. Plus, Alacritty support has expanded to understand a wider range of TOML configuration syntaxes.

Importantly, the update includes a breaking change: the general.preRun configuration option has been removed due to security concerns. Users who used it to execute a command before Fastfetch output must now move that functionality to an external wrapper script.

On the security side, network responses used by the PublicIP and Weather modules now have a size limit to prevent excessive memory use and reduce the impact of malicious responses, and HTTP handling now accepts both HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1 responses.

Outside Linux, Fastfetch 2.67 adds CPU and GPU temperature detection for Apple’s M5-series chips on macOS, fixes VP9 codec detection there, and improves GPU and theme reporting on Windows. Windows systems with Desktop Window Manager disabled are now reported as using the Basic theme, while virtual GPUs should also be detected correctly.

Finally, the release removes built-in logos for Hypros, MagpieOS, Furreto, EmperorOS, and Magix.

For additional details, see the changelog. Fastfetch 2.67 is now available from the project’s GitHub releases page, with prebuilt packages for Linux, FreeBSD, DragonFly BSD, Haiku, macOS, and Windows.