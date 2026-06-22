DokuWiki Is Finally Getting Built-In Markdown Support

DokuWiki’s next release is expected to add native Markdown parsing, giving users an alternative to its long-standing wiki syntax.

DokuWiki, the long-running open-source wiki software used for documentation, knowledge bases, and internal project notes, is preparing to add native Markdown support in its next release, giving users a built-in alternative to the project’s own markup syntax for writing and editing pages.

It’s a lightweight wiki platform, and unlike database-backed systems, DokuWiki stores pages as plain text files, making it popular with users who prefer a simple, self-hosted tool that supports easy backups and version control. And it looks like things are about to get even better.

DokuWiki creator Andreas Gohr announced that the next release will support direct parsing and rendering of Markdown. This is significant for a simple reason: DokuWiki has traditionally used its own syntax, while Markdown has become the standard format for developer platforms, documentation tools, forums, and issue trackers.

Why hasn’t this option been available until now? DokuWiki and Markdown were introduced around the same time, in 2004. So, DokuWiki developed its own syntax independently, before Markdown gained global adoption, reaching platforms like Reddit, Stack Overflow, and GitHub.

Earlier efforts to add Markdown to DokuWiki relied on plugins, such as the Markdowku plugin, which combined DokuWiki and Markdown syntax using the existing parser. However, Gohr stated that full Markdown support could not be implemented effectively as a plugin and needed to be integrated into DokuWiki’s core.

The implementation has three main goals: support as much Markdown syntax as possible with DokuWiki’s parser, allow users to choose between DokuWiki syntax, Markdown, or a mixed mode, and validate behavior against existing Markdown test cases.

However, the feature will not initially offer full Markdown compatibility. Gohr notes that some Markdown behaviors are difficult or impossible to support with DokuWiki’s one-pass parser. For example, code fence rules are simplified, with the implementation focusing on the common three-backtick format.

Additionally, some features are intentionally excluded, such as setext-style headings created by underlining text. Formatting within headings, including bold text or links, is also not supported initially to maintain compatibility with existing renderers and plugins.

Currently, the new $conf['syntax'] option defaults to dw , so DokuWiki syntax remains standard. Users who want Markdown support must enable it manually in the configuration manager. In the future, the installer may default to a mixed md+dw mode or allow users to choose their favored syntax during setup.

The related PR is open for review, so the feature is not yet available in a stable release. More details are available in Andreas Gohr’s announcement.