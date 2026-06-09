Debian 12 Bookworm Moves to LTS, Extending Security Support to 2028

Debian 12 Bookworm moves into long-term support, giving servers and desktops two more years of security coverage until mid-2028.

Released on June 10, 2023, Debian 12 “Bookworm” has now reached the end of its standard three-year security support window. As of June 11, 2026, the release moves into Debian Long Term Support, extending its security coverage until June 30, 2028.

Importantly, this does not mark the end of life for Debian 12. Instead, Bookworm is entering the second phase of Debian’s five-year lifecycle: three years of regular support followed by two years of LTS. Here’s what happens next.

After regular support ends, the release enters Long Term Support. During this phase, security updates continue for selected packages and supported architectures, allowing users more time to upgrade. However, LTS does not provide full regular support, so users should verify that their required packages and hardware architectures remain covered.

Debian 12 (Bookworm)

Finally, once the LTS period ends, the release reaches its real end of life. At that point, Debian no longer provides standard security updates for it, and users should move to a newer supported release.

Moreover, keep in mind that the set of supported architectures is reduced during the LTS phase, so users should check whether their systems remain covered before relying on Bookworm for long-term production use.

Of course, this is a standard part of Debian’s release lifecycle. Debian 13 “Trixie” is now the stable release, while Debian 12 continues as oldstable. Debian 12’s latest point release, 12.14, was issued on May 16, providing security updates and important package fixes.

However, users should not use LTS as a reason to delay upgrades indefinitely. LTS provides ongoing security coverage but does not offer the same level of support as stable. So, users and organizations should review upgrade plans before the final LTS deadline in mid-2028.

Debian 12 Bookworm will receive LTS support until June 30, 2028. After this date, users requiring security maintenance must upgrade to a supported Debian release or seek extended support options if available.

For readers planning to move from Debian 12 to Debian 13, our detailed guide, “How to Upgrade to Debian 13 (Trixie) from 12 (Bookworm),” provides step-by-step instructions for completing the upgrade safely and smoothly.