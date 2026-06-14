Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 24, 2026 (June 8 – 14)

Welcome to Week 24 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 8 to 14.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Alpine Linux 3.24 Brings COSMIC Desktop to Its Community Repository
- PeppermintOS Releases New Systemd-Free Build Based on Devuan Excalibur
- DietPi 10.5 Enables KMS/DRM by Default on Raspberry Pi
- RefreshOS 3.0 Is for Debian Stable Fans Who Want KDE Plasma 6
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Linux Kernel 7.1 Released with Rewritten NTFS Support
- OpenZFS 2.4.3 Adds Linux Kernel 7.0 Compatibility
- Wine 11.11 Adds Bundled SymCrypt Library and Wayland Layered Windows
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.16 Improves Bluetooth Pairing and File Handling
- Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Linux HiDPI UI
- Flatpak 1.18 Released with AMD Compute Interface Support
- KDE Frameworks 6.27 Lands with Core Library Updates
- Fwupd 2.1.5 Improves Firmware Updates on Dual-Boot Linux Systems
- AppGrid 1.9 KDE Plasma Launcher Brings Compact Mode
- DavMail 6.8 Exchange Gateway Adds Active Graph Support
- AOMedia Officially Releases AV2 Codec After First 1.0 Milestone
- Rspamd 4.1 Spam Filtering System Improves Mail Scanning Performance
- OpenCV 5.0 Computer Vision Library Released with Rewritten DNN Engine
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Yserver Is a New X11 Server for Linux Written from Scratch in Rust
- Arch Linux AUR Malware Campaign Hits Multiple User-Contributed Packages
- Debian 12 Bookworm Moves to LTS, Extending Security Support to 2028
- Firefox 153 Lands Vulkan Video Decode Support, Big Win for Linux NVIDIA Users
- Cine Is a New MPV-Based Video Player for the Linux Desktop
- Ubuntu MATE Missed 26.04 LTS, But a New Team Is Keeping It Alive
- Microsoft Secure Boot Key Expiration Affects Linux Ecosystem
- The Document Foundation Slams Euro-Office Before Public Launch
- Proton Drive Native Linux Client Is Finally in Development
- Fedora Account Compromise Raises AI Agent Supply Chain Concerns
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Nears Release with Final Bug-Fixing Push
- GStreamer 1.28.4 Improves Multimedia Playback and Stability
- Chrome Closes Another Door on Classic uBlock Origin
- Oracle Quietly Cuts Free Tier Ampere A1 Resources in Half
- Asahi Linux Users Told to Avoid macOS 27 Golden Gate for Now
- TrueNAS Becomes Red Hat OpenShift Certified for Kubernetes Storage
- Let’s Encrypt Certificate Rules Now Include U.S. Sanctions Warranties
Hardware Updates
Juno has released an interesting new Linux-powered tablet that’s worth checking out.
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 23 of 2026 (June 1 – 7), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Lite 8.0, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.15, GNOME 50.2, KDE Gear 26.04.2, LibreOffice 26.2.4, Vim Classic 8.3, Yay 12.6, XLibre Xserver 25.1, Ardour 9.7, Ubuntu 26.10 to Ship with GNOME 51, Microsoft Opens the Door to Azure Linux 4.0 Testing, Linux Falls Hard on Steam, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!