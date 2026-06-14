Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 24, 2026 (June 8 – 14)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Alpine 3.24, Linux kernel 7.1, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.16, Wine 11.11, Yserver is a new X11 server for Linux, and more.

Welcome to Week 24 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 8 to 14.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

Juno has released an interesting new Linux-powered tablet that’s worth checking out.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 23 of 2026 (June 1 – 7), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Lite 8.0, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.15, GNOME 50.2, KDE Gear 26.04.2, LibreOffice 26.2.4, Vim Classic 8.3, Yay 12.6, XLibre Xserver 25.1, Ardour 9.7, Ubuntu 26.10 to Ship with GNOME 51, Microsoft Opens the Door to Azure Linux 4.0 Testing, Linux Falls Hard on Steam, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!